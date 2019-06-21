Inshore Rescue Boat station in Rankin Inlet open for recreational boating season

The IRB program provides hands-on work experience to crew members who learn life saving skills and provides additional maritime search and rescue services during the busy summer season. In Rankin Inlet, the IRB crew is an important part of the emergency preparedness and response system, working together with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Indigenous communities and other northern organizations to increase maritime safety in Arctic waters.

Last season, Rankin Inlet's IRB station responded to three search and rescue cases, including an overdue vessel and subsequent search at Marble Island, and a vessel requiring assistance. The crew spent over 103 hours on-the-water, and travelled 1929 nautical miles, or 3572 kilometres.

Distress calls that the IRB crews respond to range from capsized vessels and boats taking on water to medical emergencies. The crews also provide public education on boating safety issues for the communities they serve, such as the rules of navigation, and the required safety equipment for vessels.

In western Hudson Bay, Marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free at 1-800-267-7270 or by VHF radio (channel 16), or by dialing *16 on a cell phone.

