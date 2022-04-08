We're delighted to be the host institution of this year's competition. Even virtually, it's great to get to welcome students from so many universities. It's also a wonderful way to show off university research and spotlight the people who do it. — Philippe-Edwin Bélanger , NAGS President and Director of Studies and Student Life

When: April 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.

The event will be moderated by Geneviève Chacon, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, and will see competitors boiling down months of research for the audience in attendance. A panel of judges, with one representative from each participating university, will award the prizes. But the audience will also have an opportunity to vote for their favourite.

Vincenzo Corelli: Protecting marine waters

Vincenzo Corelli, a student in the master of water science program, will be representing INRS, having taken top spot in the 2022 3MT finals at INRS. He presented his research under the title "Marine Protected Areas and Climate Change: A Guide to the Seas of the Future."

Vincenzo is a student at Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre under the direction of Dr. Isabelle Lavoie. He holds a BSc from Concordia University and is a member of the Québec Centre for Biodiversity Science. His work relates to protected marine areas and specifically the waters surrounding Ascension Island, an Atlantic island paradise midway between South America and Africa. The goal is to develop a 100-year management plan for adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change.

An electrifying competition to bring research to the masses

The Three Minute Thesis competition—with its French offshoot Ma thèse en 180 secondes—is a particularly demanding exercise for the up-and-coming researchers who enter.

Not only must they be experts in their respective fields of research, they must also be master communicators—storytellers who bring their research topics to life.

Three individuals will walk away with the prizes, courtesy of Proquest, including first and second prizes of $500 and $200 as well as $300 for the audience award.

NAGS will hold its annual meeting on April 27 and 28.

About NAGS

NAGS, the Northeastern Association of Graduate Schools, is one of four regional affiliates of the Council of Graduate Schools (CGS). Its member institutions are located in the U.S. states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, in Washington, D.C., and in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Québec. It was founded in 1975.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

