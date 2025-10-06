QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Under the latest provisions of Bill 27, Quebec employers are now legally required to include psychosocial risk prevention in their workplace health and safety measures. In an effort to be part of the solution, Beneva is offering a series of initiatives designed to equip companies with the tools they need to improve mobilization, retention and performance.

Psychosocial risk factors--such as work overload, lack of decision-making power, insufficient support and recognition at work--can have a negative impact on team performance and employee well-being. Regardless of company size, prevention in the workplace is crucial for fostering a caring corporate culture.

Beneva recently developed a Workplace Health Solutions Guide, titled Transforming Psychosocial Risks into Opportunities to Enhance Team Performance and Commitment, to help organizations implement effective measures tailored to their needs. A business webinar will also be available in a few weeks.

In partnership with Université Laval's Relief Research Chair in Mental Health, Self-Management and Work, Beneva is able to offer companies concrete methods, reference material and personalized support to foster healthy, productive and sustainable workplaces, such as:

Identification of psychosocial risks and integration of tools for self-management

Awareness-raising, themed conferences led by organizational health specialists

"Fostering a healthy workplace allows companies to improve engagement, reduce stress and retain talented employees. Through its expertise and commitment to mental health, particularly through our research partners, Beneva helps organizations of all sizes create caring, safe and efficient work environments," said Brigitte Marcoux, Beneva's Director, Workplace health best practices and strategic support.

