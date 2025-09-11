QUÉBEC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Québec, are breaking ground on a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The project will be built on Saint-Jacques Boulevard and will welcome the first tenants in spring of 2027.

The $32.5-million financial package includes investments totalling $22.5 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Québec will transfer the land, provide certain tax breaks and cover the utility connection costs, all of which are contributions valued at about $7 million. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the financial package. When construction is complete, the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec will be responsible for managing and maintaining the building.

The new living environment will be built through an innovative partnership with Mission Unitaînés. The goal of the first phase of the project, which was launched in 2024, was to quickly add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock by building 11 new residences in 11 different cities. This new project, part of the second phase and announced on August 28th of this year, is a continuation of the joint efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable housing for low-income, independent seniors.

The groundbreaking took place in the presence of:

- Mario Asselin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Higher Education and Member of the National Assembly for Vanier-Les Rivières;

- Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec;

- Caroline Sauriol, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Unitaînés;

- Marie-Pierre Boucher, Member of the City of Québec Executive Committee, responsible for housing and land use planning;

- Dany Caron, General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec (OMHQ-SOMHAC).

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am very pleased to see the Mission Unitaînés project come to fruition here in Quebec City. It is wonderful proof that when we innovate and work together with our federal partner and municipalities, we can quickly build high-quality, affordable living environments. The well-being of our seniors is particularly close to my heart, and I am proud to see that this project will make a real difference in providing them with better housing and an environment that suits them."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Today, thanks to the collaboration between the governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Québec and our partner, Mission Unitaînés, and to their dedication, we are taking an important step in improving the living conditions of seniors. The new building we broke ground on today is a tangible example of our desire to build inclusive and supportive communities where everyone can live safely and with dignity. I'm particularly proud of the project's location here, in Vanier-Les Rivières."

Mario Asselin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Higher Education and Member of the National Assembly for Vanier-Les Rivières

"I'm delighted that Québec has been selected as one of the locations for the second phase of this project. There's a great need in Québec for affordable housing, particularly for our seniors. I would like to thank Mission Unitainés for this initiative. The more partners we have involved in proposing solutions that promote access to social and affordable housing, the faster we can overcome this housing crisis across Quebec."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec

"This new project, added to the projects already under development, is a perfect example of my commitment to improving the well-being of seniors by providing them with an environment where they feel safe, free and happy. We are particularly proud that the governments have renewed their trust in us to launch new projects such as the one announced today. More than 100 additional seniors will have access to quality, low-cost housing. I applaud the City's leadership and would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in this ambitious and innovative initiative, which will be completed in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

"The Office municipal d'habitation de Québec is proud to join forces on Mission Unitaînés's project for Québec and leverage our expertise as a social property manager. Affordable housing development for modest-income seniors lines up perfectly with the mission of our organization. We see this as a creative, concrete initiative to provide suitable housing for Québec's most vulnerable seniors."

Dany Caron, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation de Québec

Highlights:

This Mission Unitaînés project in Québec will include 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents. The first residents will move in in the spring of 2027.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

