TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Trois-Rivières, are breaking ground on a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. This new living environment on Du Passage Road is part of the second phase of projects led by Mission Unitaînés, which aims to deliver 600 additional affordable housing units in six Quebec cities over the next two years.

Construction will begin in the coming days and is expected to be completed by winter 2027. The Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières will ultimately be responsible for managing and maintaining the building.

The $32.5-million financial package includes investments totalling $22.5 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. For its part, the City of Trois-Rivières is supporting the project with a grant, which will be supplemented by a tax credit, for a total contribution of $3.8 million. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the financial package.

The event was attended by Sonia LeBel, Member of the National Assembly for Champlain, on behalf of the Minister responsible for Housing, Ms. Caroline Proulx; Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières; Jean-François Aubin, Mayor of Trois-Rivières; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and Amina Chaffai, President of the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières.

An innovative, multi-party partnership

The goal of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project, launched in 2024, was to quickly add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock by building 11 new residences in 11 different cities, thanks to a total investment of $235 million from both levels of government.

The second phase, announced on August 28, 2025, is a continuation of the joint efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable housing for low-income, independent seniors. Thanks to an additional investment of $135.1 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada, six more residences will be built in Valleyfield, Québec, Victoriaville, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay and Laval.

The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a contribution. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, a building permit (or equivalent subsidies) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés is responsible for designing and constructing the buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality -- in the case of Trois-Rivières, the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières -- with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building has a $500,000 reserve fund stemming from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to the economies of scale and the partners' expertise, the innovative and efficient Mission Unitaînés model has the advantage of creating 1,700 units at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently building. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I'm delighted to see the Mission Unitaînés project being realized here in Trois-Rivières. This is a wonderful demonstration that, when we innovate and work together with our federal partner and the municipalities, we can quickly build quality, affordable living environments. The well-being of our seniors is especially important to me, and I am proud to see that this project will make a real difference by providing them with better housing in an environment that reflects who they are."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is proud to support Mission Unitaînés, whose mission contributes to our ongoing efforts to build strong and affordable communities across the country. In addition to providing seniors with affordable housing in Trois-Rivières, this project also gives them the opportunity to remain within their community as they age. Building a strong Canada begins with homes that fit the budgets and needs of all Canadians."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"I commend the joint efforts of our various partners who have made the innovative Unitaînés project a reality. These 100 new affordable housing units and their social spaces will provide residents with the best living environment possible. I welcome this addition for Trois-Rivières and the Mauricie region."

Jean Boulet, Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Quebec Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

"In Trois-Rivières, we are actively working to find solutions to our housing challenges. In recent years, we have implemented a number of initiatives to address the housing crisis. Our efforts are also reflected in the development of affordable housing projects and in our collaboration with dedicated partners. The Unitaînés project is an excellent example. This type of partnership makes Trois-Rivières such a dynamic, innovative city that is attentive to the needs of its population."

Jean-François Aubin, Mayor of Trois-Rivières

"It is with great enthusiasm that we commit to this project, which will certainly contribute to the well-being of our community. This building is much more than just a place to live. It offers safety, well-being and dignity for our seniors who live on modest incomes. We are proud to take part in this achievement, which reflects our values of inclusion and accessibility."

Amina Chaffai, President of the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières

"This new project, added to the projects already under development, is a perfect example of my commitment to improving the well-being of seniors by providing them with an environment where they feel safe, free and happy. We are particularly proud that the governments have renewed their trust in us to launch new projects such as the one announced today. More than 100 additional seniors will have access to quality, low-cost housing. I applaud the City's leadership and would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in this ambitious and innovative initiative, which will be completed in record time and at record cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

The Mission Unitaînés residence to be built in Trois-Rivières will include 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents. The first tenants will move in in winter 2027.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. In addition, CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

