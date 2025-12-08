A united network to provide healthy and safe living environments for vulnerable women and their children in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - On the heels of the 12 Days of Action to End Violence Against Women, the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Desjardins are speaking as one to highlight the importance of ensuring safe and healthy living environments for women in vulnerable situations and their children. Gathered at the headquarters of the organization Le Chaînon to officially open the transitional shelter L'Annexe, the partners also marked the official opening of the second-stage shelter Parados and the funding of the projects Un toit pour elles and RLS. All told, these four Montréal facilities will provide 67 social and affordable housing units, along with a continuum of services, to women in vulnerable situations and their children.

Coordinated by the technical resource groups Bâtir son quartier and Atelier habitation Montréal, the projects are receiving more than $48 million in funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal, the Desjardins GoodSpark Fund and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada and Member of Parliament for Outremont; Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; and Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal, made the announcement in the company of numerous partners.

About the projects

Quotes:

"As we mark the 12 Days of Action Against Gender-Based Violence, we reaffirm our collective responsibility to create safe, equitable, and supportive environments for all women and their children. The 67 new social and affordable housing units announced today strengthen our commitment to preventing violence and protecting the well-being and safety of those most at risk."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Providing safe and affordable housing for women in vulnerable situations is a concrete way of reaffirming our commitment to continue building decent and safe living environments. The strong involvement of government, community and private-sector partners shows that, by joining forces, we can implement sustainable solutions that change lives. As part of the 12 Days of Action to End Violence Against Women, this opening embodies our society's rejection of all forms of violence against women."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is proud to contribute to the creation of 67 social and affordable housing units in Montréal for women in vulnerable situations and their children. I would like to thank the partners involved in these important projects for our community. They will make a big difference in the day-to-day lives of the women who need them."

The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada

"These projects show the importance of a united network in providing not only a place to live but also support tailored to the needs of women and their children. Together, we are creating spaces where they can find the stability and support they need to look to the future with hope."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, Minister Responsible for Social Services and Minister for Health

"Our government is determined to provide housing solutions for people in Montréal and throughout Quebec. Our support for these projects is a concrete example of our commitment. I'm proud of our participation in this project and the real difference it will make for many women and their children in Montréal."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"For women in highly vulnerable situations, having access to healthy, safe and affordable housing is a fundamental condition for rebuilding their lives. During the days of action to end violence against women, it's essential to remember the importance of uniting our voices and efforts for the well-being of women."

Karine Boivin-Roy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister responsible for the Status of Women and Government Assistant for the Montréal Metropolitan Area

"My administration firmly believes that women and children in vulnerable situations must have access to safe and decent housing. Working with our partners, we are supporting the construction of housing and living environments where solidarity and inclusion are a driving force for our city."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal

"At Desjardins, we believe that concrete solutions are needed to provide a safe and decent living environment for those who need it most. That's why we are proud to support the Parados project with $350,000 from the GoodSpark Fund, which will enable women and their children to rebuild their lives in a protected environment. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to help create 10,000 affordable housing units in Quebec by 2028."

Denis Dubois, President and CEO, Desjardins Group

"It saddens me to see that, even today, women and their children still have to face insecurity and precarious living conditions. I think of all those who show courage every day to get through it. What gives me hope is knowing that, working together with committed partners, we can make a difference by providing more affordable housing and safe living environments to those who need them most. It's for these women that we get involved in and see through to completion projects like L'Annexe, Parados, Un toit pour elles and RLS."

Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

"The Bâtir son quartier team is very proud to support the development of essential projects that provide transitional housing and support, a crucial stepping stone that enables women and their children who have been through hard times to settle down and find security and hope again. We would like to commend the unwavering commitment of the teams at Parados, Un toit pour elles and La Sortie and thank the funders whose support makes these projects possible. Together, we are proving that, when we join forces, we can transform lives."

Edith Cyr, Executive Director, Bâtir son quartier

"The success of these projects depends on our ability to join forces. Today, we have concrete proof that, together, we can create safe, welcoming, quality spaces where women can rebuild their lives, regain their dignity and restore their confidence in themselves and in society. Through this housing project, Le Chaînon is playing a key role by increasing the supply of safe and affordable housing for women and their children."

Sonia Côté, President and CEO, Le Chaînon

"The opening of this new second-stage shelter, with its seven units and our external services offices, is a direct commitment to women's long-term independence. We sincerely thank our partners and funders, whose essential support makes this vital step in breaking the cycle of violence possible."

Catherine Ménard, Executive Director, Le Parados

"This transitional housing project marks a major turning point for women who are beginning their journey out of prostitution. For the first time in Montréal, a resource entirely dedicated to their safety, dignity and future has been created. Thanks to the support of the governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal, we are laying an essential foundation in the fight against sexual exploitation. To make this resource fully functional, we are calling for solidarity. Each contribution, big or small, will help us set up the premises and create a fund dedicated to women's exit pathways and life projects. Together, we can open much more than just a place to live--we can open up possibilities."

Bailaou Diallo, Coordinator, Un toit pour elles

"This new building is a major achievement for us. By tripling our housing capacity, we are providing a concrete way out of the sex industry and sexual exploitation. These secure transitional housing units, complemented by psychosocial support and community spaces, form the basis for a stable transition to independence. I would like to warmly thank our funders and all our partners who made this place of safety and hope possible."

Ronald Lepage, Executive Director, La Sortie

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec agreement

Under the innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 2,278 new social and affordable housing units are to be built by 2027. Most of the projects are new constructions, but the roadmap also includes, to a lesser extent, acquisitions of existing buildings for the purpose of renovating them and maintaining rent affordability.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

