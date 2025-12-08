SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Saint-Hyacinthe and Habitations Maska, today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The new living environment is fully occupied and has been welcoming tenants since November 21, less than 18 months after construction began.

Logo du gouvernement du Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Located at 2750 rue Dessaulles, the building is one of the outcomes of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project. The goal was to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 buildings, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over a two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Saint-Hyacinthe donated the land, provided a tax holiday and covered the utility connection and landscaping costs. It also contributed to the addition of parking spaces. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The event was attended by Chantal Soucy, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Hyacinthe and First Vice-President of the National Assembly, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. She was joined by André Beauregard, Mayor of Saint-Hyacinthe, Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, and David Bousquet, President of Habitations Maska.

Quotes:

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a formula that yields concrete results. These are new quality living environments that are a great place to live, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of the Saint-Hyacinthe building is further proof of this! Congratulations to all the partners!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The official opening of this new living environment for seniors in Saint-Hyacinthe demonstrates our collective commitment to the well-being and dignity of seniors. Providing a safe, stimulating and caring living environment means investing in the strength of our communities and the future of the Montérégie region. I applaud the remarkable work of Mission Unitaînés and all the partners who helped make this project a reality."

Christine Fréchette, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region

"More good news for housing in Saint-Hyacinthe! The rapid construction of these 100 affordable housing units provides a safe and accessible living environment for some 100 seniors. Our government dared to do things differently by breaking with the status quo and supporting Mission Unitaînés's innovative and efficient model. This is concrete proof that our government is innovating and implementing real solutions to improve access to housing."

Chantal Soucy, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Hyacinthe and First Vice-President of the National Assembly

"I am so proud to see this promising project come to life for our community. The City of Saint-Hyacinthe remains firmly committed to supporting initiatives that enable our seniors to live in an affordable, quality living environment tailored to their needs and located near services and businesses. This project is the result of remarkable collaboration between several partners and is a perfect example of what we can achieve when we join forces. I sincerely hope that other equally inspiring projects will come to fruition in our community in the coming years."

André Beauregard, Mayor of Saint-Hyacinthe

"It is with immense pride that today, by officially opening this building, we fulfill the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, governments and our team allowed us to complete this project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

"This holiday season is especially meaningful for Habitations Maska and the 111 new tenants in the Mission Unitaînés building. The result of this initiative, which we are officially opening today, is a true gift that will change the lives of vulnerable seniors and enable our organization to become a key player in social and affordable housing in Saint-Hyacinthe. Thanks to the generosity, compassion and commitment of many partners, we can all rejoice in the wonderful success of Mission Unitaînés."

David Bousquet, President, Habitations Maska

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Saint-Hyacinthe includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents. The first tenants began moving in on November 21.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and contribute to the creation and maintenance of rental supply. Its research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating collaboration between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC helps improve the affordability, equity and climate compatibility of housing. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

