LG Posé's all-round display design offers a sophisticated look for the modern home

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG), a leader and innovator in the Home Entertainment category announced the launch of the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé TV in Canada today. The new all-around design is a statement piece that transforms the TV into a functional work of art.

The LG OLED Objet Collection Posé TV is a new television from LG designed to look stunning from every angle in almost any space (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada, Inc.)

Announced at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé (LG Posé) is a new television from LG designed to look stunning from every angle in almost any space. It features a slim, sleek build that blends seamlessly with any room's décor. LG Posé is created for those consumers seeking a TV that takes their design preferences into consideration.

The LG Posé comes in a muted, calming beige colour with a cozy fabric finish on the back for a soft look and feel. The versatile back shelf helps hide any cables and can be used to store accessories, eliminating typical TV clutter. The cable and accessory organizer keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the clean cover for an uninterrupted view. And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along the LG Posé's legs. Rounded edges and hidden cables allow the unit to assume a sleeker and more minimalistic design for incorporation into any living space without having to be placed against a wall.

In addition to looking stylish from any angle, the LG Posé provides stunning OLED evo picture quality. LG Posé's 55-inch OLED evo panel and advanced processor offer a stunning viewing experience making content of any genre come to life with vivid, accurate colour expression and exceptional contrast. Along with premium picture quality, the LG Posé boasts a 40W, 4.0-channel sound system that delivers movie theater-like audio to ensure complete viewer immersion. Using Gallery Mode, the LG Posé can display artwork or photos when not in use. What's more, the TV comes pre-loaded with a range of artful pieces to choose from, such as Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim1, which is a moving piece of art. This helps owners create interiors that are unique to them.

Whether it is enjoying a cinematic experience, displaying artwork on the self-lit digital canvas, or just simply using the back shelf to display books, magazines or postcards, the LG Posé goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space.

The 2022 LG OLED Objet Collection Posé TV is available at select retailers across Canada with a suggested retail price of $2,599 CAD.

For more product information and details on where to buy, please visit lg.ca

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

___________________________________ 1 https://www.lg.com/ca_en/lifestyle-screens/lg-55lx1qpua

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, +1 647-261-3603, [email protected]; LG-One, on behalf of LG Electronics Canada, Uma Datye, +1 416-836-8773, [email protected]