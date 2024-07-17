OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is committed to working with and supporting provincial governments to ensure Canada's healthcare system is equipped with the most advanced treatments. As premiers from across the country meet for the Council of the Federation to advance shared priorities, IMC echoes the call from Ontario Premier Ford to give patients the same timely access to life-saving treatments as patients in the rest of the world.

"Canadians deserve access to the latest innovative medications and healthcare advancements that can significantly enhance their quality of life and lifespan. This is particularly crucial for patients with rare diseases or those who have exhausted all existing treatment options," said Bettina Hamelin, President of IMC. "Provinces, territories, and the federal government have a unique opportunity to collaborate and create a meaningful impact for Canadian patients and their families. The decision to act should be unequivocal."

Existing access barriers mean that less than 20 per cent of new medicines launched globally are available on Canadian public plans. Furthermore, it currently takes on average more than 2 years following a launch for a given drug to be available to Canadians through public drug plans —that's almost double the average time of access amongst Canada's 20 OECD peer countries, and places us last in the G7. For rare disease drugs, according to the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders' recent testimony at the federal Health Committee, the approval process alone in Canada can take up to six years longer than in the U.S. or Europe.

"IMC is pleased that this important issue is being discussed in Halifax and we are committed to working with provincial and federal governments on solutions that accelerate access to new treatments for all Canadians," Hamelin added.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian healthcare system. The association represents 47 companies that help fuel Canada's knowledge-based economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

