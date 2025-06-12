GENEVA and OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Ahead of the upcoming G7 Leaders' Summit, the global pharmaceutical industry, represented by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) and Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), are calling on G7 governments to place health and innovation at the top of their agenda at the upcoming leaders' summit.

Innovative Medicines Canada logo (CNW Group/Innovative Medicines Canada) IFPMA logo (CNW Group/Innovative Medicines Canada)

In an open letter published today, IFPMA and IMC, together with their members, have reaffirmed the industry's commitment to ongoing collaboration, including through Canada's G7 Presidency, to improve patient outcomes, strengthen health systems, boost economic growth, and support national security.

The letter calls on G7 leaders to recognize the strategic value of the innovative pharmaceutical industry by focusing discussions on three critical areas:

Investing in Healthcare as a Strategic Priority:

Early adoption of medical innovation can transform health outcomes, increase healthcare system efficiency, and foster long-term socioeconomic growth. The G7 can lead in promoting innovation, particularly in tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which are responsible for 75% of global deaths. With more than 9,600 medicines in development targeting NCDs and mental health, there is a clear opportunity for leadership.

Early adoption of medical innovation can transform health outcomes, increase healthcare system efficiency, and foster long-term socioeconomic growth. The G7 can lead in promoting innovation, particularly in tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which are responsible for 75% of global deaths. With more than 9,600 medicines in development targeting NCDs and mental health, there is a clear opportunity for leadership. Strengthening Global Health Security:

The G7 has a vital role in advancing pandemic preparedness, addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and reinforcing health systems. Industry investment in R&D remains essential, and this requires an enabling policy environment—one that upholds strong intellectual property protections, maintains open trade channels, and provides clear regulatory frameworks.

The G7 has a vital role in advancing pandemic preparedness, addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and reinforcing health systems. Industry investment in R&D remains essential, and this requires an enabling policy environment—one that upholds strong intellectual property protections, maintains open trade channels, and provides clear regulatory frameworks. Harnessing the Pharmaceutical Industry as a Catalyst for Economic Growth and Resilience:

The innovative pharmaceutical industry is an economic engine. In 2022, the industry contributed $2.3 trillion to global GDP, almost half of it from G7 economies, and supported nearly 75 million jobs worldwide. By championing health innovation, the G7 can unlock further economic potential while securing public health advancements.

IFPMA and IMC emphasize that treating health as a long-term strategic priority must be a core component of the G7 agenda. This includes hosting a G7 Health Ministerial in 2025 to drive commitments and sustain momentum on key global health initiatives.

"Health innovation is about more than medical breakthroughs—it underpins both health and economic security," said Dr. David Reddy, Director General of IFPMA. "We're ready to work alongside G7 governments to keep health high on the global agenda and to ensure our industry can continue delivering the solutions needed to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges."

"Canada's G7 Presidency presents a timely opportunity to demonstrate global leadership in health innovation," said Bettina Hamelin, President of IMC. "We call on G7 leaders to recognize the pharmaceutical industry as a key partner in building resilient health systems, driving inclusive economic growth, and preparing for future health emergencies."

Together, IFPMA and IMC reiterate their commitment to supporting G7 governments in advancing health-driven prosperity and stand ready to contribute meaningfully to discussions through the G7 Health Working Group and other key forums.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The industry proudly supports more than 110,000 jobs, contributes a total of $18.4 billion to the economy, sponsors most clinical trials in Canada, investing almost $3.2 billion in research and development each year. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. The association and its members are committed to being solutions-oriented partners in Canada's healthcare system and have contributed more than $30 million towards applied health systems research through the Health Research Foundation (HRF). Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

About the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations

IFPMA represents the innovative pharmaceutical industry at the international level, engaging in official relations with the United Nations and multilateral organizations. Our vision is to ensure that scientific progress translates into the next generation of medicines and vaccines that deliver a healthier future for people everywhere. To achieve this, we act as a trusted partner, bringing our members' expertise to champion pharmaceutical innovation, drive policy that supports the research, development, and delivery of health technologies, and create sustainable solutions that advance global health.

SOURCE Innovative Medicines Canada

For further information: IMC - [email protected]; IFPMA - [email protected]