Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $269,428 to help La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais improve its productivity.

GATINEAU, QC, March 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The manufacturing industry will play a major role in the economic recovery. It is an important sector of activity to help maintain and stimulate the economy. However, for several years now, manufacturing businesses have had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform how they operate.

Today, they must also be resilient to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19. The investments required in monetary, material and human resources to begin the technology shift are often considerable. Whether it be to establish an intelligent factory, to automate or to robotize, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence in supporting businesses in their modernization projects to create quality jobs for Canadians.

Boosting manufacturing SMEs in their modernization efforts

With this in mind, Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced financial support totalling $269,428 for La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais. The assistance, provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, will enable the business to improve its productivity through a project that involves acquiring and installing digital equipment, including a laser cutter and an automated packaging system, as well as automated equipment to produce and package butter.

For 25 years, La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais has specialized in manufacturing fresh cheddar delivered daily in the national capital region. In addition to cheddar, the business manufactures nine different cheeses and butter, a product prized by bakeries, pastry shops and restaurants. The business operates six stores selling local Gatineau food products, and its project will lead to the creation of eight jobs.

The manufacturing industry is a major contributor to Quebec's economic growth, providing many jobs. It represents a key link in regional economic development. With this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the way for after the pandemic to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to the Outaouais's manufacturing businesses. By helping them pursue their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is working to ensure Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec's workers and regions. Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are proud of the journey we have made since the business was founded more than 25 years ago. From an artisanal factory, we have now become a high-tech agri-food processing factory, thanks to more than 60 committed, professional employees, clients loyal to purchasing locally and the support and confidence of our various public partners. Thank you to our MP, Steven MacKinnon, for listening and supporting us in our project."

Gilles Joanisse, President, La Trappe à Fromage de l'Outaouais

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of Quebec's gross domestic product and 82% of its exports.

, the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling per year. It generates 14% of gross domestic product and 82% of its exports. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

