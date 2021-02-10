Innovative Abitibi-Témiscamingue manufacturers: Key players in planning economic recovery

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $2,210,284 to help three manufacturing businesses to increase their production capacity and enhance their productivity.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The manufacturing industry will play a major role in the economic recovery. It is an important sector of activity to help maintain and stimulate the economy. However, for several years now, manufacturing businesses have had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform how they operate.

Today, they must also be resilient to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19. The investments required in monetary, material and human resources to begin the technology shift are often considerable. Whether it be to establish an intelligent factory, to automate or to robotize, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence in supporting businesses in their modernization projects to create quality jobs for Canadians.

Boosting manufacturing SMEs in their modernization efforts

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced financial support for LVL Global Inc., Les Abatteurs Jacques Élément Inc. and Papier ABP Canada Inc.

Details on the assistance provided under the Regional Economic Development through Innovation program are as follows:

LVL Global, $1,185,000 . CED's assistance will enable the Ville-Marie business to expand its factory as well as acquire and install a forestry biomass boiler along with specialized accessories and tools. This project, aimed at improving production capacity and productivity, will lead to the creation of four jobs.





. CED's assistance will enable the business to expand its factory as well as acquire and install a forestry biomass boiler along with specialized accessories and tools. This project, aimed at improving production capacity and productivity, will lead to the creation of four jobs. Les Abatteurs Jacques Élément, $732,644 . CED's assistance will enable the Val-d'Or business to acquire and install digital-control production equipment (a machining centre and a cylinder repair table) and to complete expansion work. This project, aimed at increasing production capacity and improving productivity, will lead to the creation of three jobs.





. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire and install digital-control production equipment (a machining centre and a cylinder repair table) and to complete expansion work. This project, aimed at increasing production capacity and improving productivity, will lead to the creation of three jobs. Papier ABP Canada, $292,640 . CED's assistance will enable the Rouyn-Noranda business to acquire state-of-the-art production equipment, including a digital packaging robot with controls and specialized accessories. This project, aimed at increasing production capacity and enhancing productivity, will lead to the creation of 10 jobs.

The manufacturing industry is a major contributor to Quebec's economic growth, providing many jobs. It represents a key link in regional economic development. With this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the way for after the pandemic to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region's manufacturing businesses. By helping them pursue their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is working to ensure Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec's workers and regions. Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of Quebec's gross domestic product and 82% of its exports.





, the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling per year. It generates 14% of gross domestic product and 82% of its exports. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

