Innovating to support employees during the pandemic and giving back to the community distinguish this year's Canada's Top 100 Employers

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Every workplace in Canada has been affected by the pandemic, but the nation's best employers have distinguished themselves by innovating quickly to support employees and their communities. It's a reassuring message from the 2021 winners of the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"The very best employers have always been innovators," says Richard Yerema, managing editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "They are better prepared to move quickly in response to a rapid challenge like the pandemic. You can see the positive benefit these employers have gained from their earlier experience of continually revisiting workplace strategies and programs."

"It's hard not to be impressed by what this year's winners are doing to support their employees and the community," says Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp. "There's an awareness that COVID-19 has made many of Canada's social divisions and inequities much wider. The good news is that best employers are stepping up to this challenge and making a difference, both within their organizations and in the wider communities where they operate."

Across this year's list of winners, there's a strong theme of supporting employees through the pandemic and extending that support to the communities they all call home – employees at this year's winners volunteered over 570,000 hours at charitable organizations across Canada last year. From assisting employees in setting up home offices to providing them with paid time-off to volunteer in the community, this year's winners have raised the bar in what it means to be a top employer. Many of the winners also paid increased attention to their employees' health while working offsite, including increased subsidies for wellness and mental health.

Now in its 21st annual edition, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. Employers interested in next year's competition may also request an application online.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 28th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

The full list of this year's winners was announced this morning in an extended magazine published in The Globe and Mail in print and online. The list of winners and our editors' detailed reasons for selecting each were also released today on the competition homepage.

