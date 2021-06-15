Ms. Tremblay will succeed Peter Grover, the current Senior Vice President – Operations who, after 16 years of service will be gradually reducing his responsibilities with the intention of retiring in late 2021. In the interim, Mr. Grover will assume the position of Executive Advisor to support Ms. Tremblay in her onboarding.

"I want to thank Peter Grover for his many years of dedication to Innergex. His extensive knowledge in wind and solar technologies helped drive Innergex's growth in these sectors," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "We are proud to welcome Pascale Tremblay to our management team as her extensive experience in engineering both in the aerospace and hydropower sectors and her leadership, managerial and analysis skills will support Innergex's strategy to maximize value from its quality assets and optimize operations."

Prior to joining Innergex, Ms. Tremblay held a range of operational roles at Pratt & Whitney Canada, including most recently Vice President of Customer Service Operations. She previously has experience working on hydroelectric facilities, including various James Bay sites, in her Project Manager role at Tecsult, Inc. an engineering consulting firm. She holds a Master's degree in Engineering Management (1998) and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering (1990) both from Université de Sherbrooke. She earned certificates from Darden, University of Virginia, Virginia and Thayer Development Group West Point, New York, USA, INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France and Helios Program, HEC Montréal, Canada for continuous leadership development education, and is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec since 1990.

Given the recent growth at Innergex, and in order to strengthen and bring more diversity to the Executive Team, Yves Baribeault, Senior Vice President – Legal Affairs and Secretary, and Alexandra Boislard, Vice President – Human Resources will become respectively Chief Legal Officer and Secretary and Chief Human Resources Officer. These appointments will help guide Innergex's continued growth and bring a broader set of skills to inform top-level decision-making. Innergex will rely on the newly-expanded C-Suite's expertise to pursue its sustainable development, implement evolving ESG principles and work in accordance with the Corporation's philosophy of balancing People, our Planet and Prosperity.

