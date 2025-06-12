LONGUEUIL, QC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announced its intention to repay in full on June 30, 2025, being the maturity date, (the "Maturity Date") all of its then-outstanding 4.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on June 30, 2025 (the "Debentures") in accordance with the provisions of the trust indenture (the "Indenture") dated June 12, 2018 between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee").

The cash payment for the repayment in full of the Debentures will be 100% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Maturity Date (the "Maturity Date Payment"). In accordance with the Indenture, Innergex intends to satisfy its obligation to pay the Maturity Date Payment to the Trustee in cash. Interest upon the entire aggregate principal amount of the Debentures will cease to be payable from and after the Maturity Date. The Corporation intends to draw approximately $151.5 million under its revolving credit facility and use such funds to repay in full the Debentures.

The Debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "INE.DB.B" and will be delisted from the facilities of the TSX in connection with their repayment at maturity.

Beneficial owners of the Debentures are encouraged to contact their investment dealer if they have any questions.

For 35 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 91 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,737 MW (gross 4,693 MW), including 42 hydroelectric facilities, 36 wind facilities, 10 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 16 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 915 MW (gross 1,547 MW), 5 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 10,288 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital. To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

