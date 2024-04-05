LONGUEUIL, QC, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to publish its 2023 ESG Report which outlines Innergex's commitment to improving its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance while continuing to grow responsibly as a leading pure play renewable energy producer. This year's report marks a significant milestone in our commitment to transparency, sustainability, and corporate responsibility, showcasing expanded metrics, enhanced disclosures, and a deeper integration of ESG principles into our business practices.

"Our ESG performance is a pillar of our business strategy, and we are proud of the positive impact our 100% renewable energy production has in offsetting global emissions," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "At Innergex, we are not only committed to environmental sustainability, but also to creating a workplace that is equitable, safe, and inclusive. We continue to strengthen our relationships with local communities through partnerships, financial support for grassroots initiatives as well as sponsorships, donations and volunteering. For over three decades, Innergex has been delivering the results that our world urgently needs. Together, we are making a greener world go around, every day. We will continue on our journey to build the better world of tomorrow, because our time to make a lasting impact is now."

The release of the 2023 ESG Report underscores Innergex's dedication to driving positive environmental and social impact while delivering long-term value to shareholders. Innergex recognizes that transparency, accountability, and comparability are paramount in empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions. This is why Innergex's sustainability commitments and disclosures are aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UNSDGs"), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") framework, and the Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP"). In November 2022, Innergex also released its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") aligned Climate Assessment Report. Innergex's commitment to improving its ESG performance has earned it a first place ranking in the Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens List, a place on Report on Business magazine's Women Lead Here list, and a Bronze Parity Certification by Women in Governance.

Key highlights of the 2023 ESG report include:

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Framework: Embraced GRI framework to ensure consistent and credible disclosures that are comparable over time and in relation to other organizations.

Enhanced Employee Training: Significant increase in training investment empowering team members with the skills and knowledge necessary they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Amplified Community Benefits: Extended social responsibility beyond operations through increased contributions to community development.

Corporate Volunteer Program: Launched a corporate volunteer program to provide employees paid time off to engage in meaningful volunteering initiatives and give back to the communities.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada's best corporate citizen in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 87 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,600 MW (gross 4,234 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 409 MWh, including 41 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities and 2 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 10 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 728 MW (gross 826 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 295 MWh, 4 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 10,071 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital.

To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

