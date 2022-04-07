LONGUEUIL, QC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") publishes its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting the Corporation's continuous efforts to improve its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance while pursuing its growth activities in accordance with its sustainable business model that balances People, our Planet and Prosperity. The information is also accessible via Innergex's Sustainability Reporting Initiative web platform.

Innergex's efforts are purposely linked with the disclosures outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), the Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP") and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"). A little later this year, Innergex will also be releasing its first report built on its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") framework assessment, to complement this Sustainability Report.

Advancements in 2021

In 2021, Innergex improved its sustainability commitment by:

Incorporating SASB disclosures into its reporting cycle

Launching a new Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Submitting its first response to the CDP

Launching a Sustainability Committee

Adding new metrics including total hours worked by employees; participation rate in employee share purchase plan; total employer contributions to the employees' RRSPs; number of internal promotions; turnover rate; and number of new hires

Updating the Policy Regarding Board Diversity

Becoming a signatory in the Solar Industry Forced Labor Prevention Pledge

Launching a Telework Policy

Updating the Whistle-Blowing Policy, the Sustainable Development Policy and the Health & Safety Policy

Adding Ethical Behaviour and Respect & Civility at Work training modules to annual learning requirements

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 80 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,152 MW (gross 3,852 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 32 wind farms and 8 solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 12 projects under development, 3 of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 733 MW (gross 770 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 7,122 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

