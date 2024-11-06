LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces the retirement of its long-serving Chair, Daniel Lafrance, as previously announced in the Management Information Circular earlier this year, and the appointment of Monique Mercier as Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Ms. Mercier, a seasoned and award-winning corporate director who has served on the Innergex Board since 2015, will be the first woman to hold this role at Innergex. Mr. Lafrance, stepping down after a distinguished and multi-year tenure dedicated to advancing Innergex's leadership in renewable energy, will remain on the Board until December 31, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition.

"Serving as Innergex's Chair has been one of the most fulfilling roles of my career," said Mr. Daniel Lafrance. "Together, we have built an organization dedicated to sustainable growth and innovation, and positively impacting the communities we serve. I am honoured to pass the torch to Monique, an exceptional leader with vast experience and deep commitment to governance and sustainable development. Monique knows Innergex well and aligns perfectly with our ambitious growth objectives. I have full confidence in her leadership to guide Innergex toward even greater achievements."

"On behalf of the entire Innergex team, I extend our deepest appreciation to Daniel for his invaluable leadership and unwavering dedication to the company's vision since the early 2000s," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "His insight and guidance have helped shape Innergex into a model of responsible, sustainable growth. As we move forward, we are delighted to welcome Monique as the new Chair. She is a seasoned and highly respected leader whose support for our accelerated growth strategy in a dynamic market will be invaluable. We warmly welcome her in this new role and look forward to advancing our shared mission together."

"It is a true honour to assume the role of Chair at Innergex, a company I have been privileged to support for nearly a decade and one that deeply aligns with my values," said Ms. Monique Mercier. "I look forward to working with the Board and management to continue building on the solid foundations of our strategy, which addresses a growing demand for renewable energy in a rapidly transforming market. We are not merely in continuity but progressing toward an ambitious vision. I am committed to guiding Innergex with rigour and dedication."

About Monique Mercier

Monique Mercier, Ad. E., is a distinguished corporate director with extensive experience in telecommunications, healthcare, and information technology. She was formerly Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Legal and Governance Officer at TELUS, until her retirement in 2018. Ms. Mercier has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Canadian General Counsel Awards in 2018 and the Woman of the Year Award by Women in Communications and Technology in 2016. She also serves on the boards of iA Financial Group, Alamos Gold Inc., TMX Group Limited, and the Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation of Montreal. She was a Board Member of the Bank of Canada from 2018 to 2022.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 89 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,377 MW (gross 4,332 MW), including 42 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 14 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 991 MW (gross 1,334 MW), 2 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 9,807 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital.

To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For information: Karine Vachon, Senior Director - Communications and ESG, 450 928-2550, ext. 1222, [email protected], www.innergex.com; Naji Baydoun, Director - Investor Relations, 450 928-2550, ext. 1263, [email protected]