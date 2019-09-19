Initiative aimed at reducing GHGs in Laval - September 20, ride the bus for only $1

Now in its fourth year, the initiative features something new in 2019. For every extra trip on a Laval bus, the STL will make an equivalent cash donation to a Laval environmental group, which will go toward planting new trees in the city. It's a tangible way to stimulate ridership, encourage non-users to try public transit and help combat GHG emissions with more trees. The $1 fare applies strictly to the STL's regular bus and shared taxi services.

"$1 Fare Day has been getting increasingly popular ever since it launched. We've seen ridership go up by as much as 4%," emphasized STL Board President Éric Morasse. "By offering transportation at a fraction of the cost and earmarking the money from extra bus trips for planting trees in Laval, the STL is once again going the extra mile to make life a little easier for Laval residents and assuming a leadership role in sustainable mobility," he added emphatically.

$1 Fare Day is just one of a number of generous fare options the STL offers its users, including student fares, the special $1 fare on smog alert days, and the Horizon 65+ pass enabling Laval seniors 65 and up to ride the bus everywhere in Laval for free.

Credit cards accepted on board

A reminder that 12 bus routes on the STL network use the contactless tap-and-pay credit card system, further simplifying taking the bus. They are bus routes 2-20-24-39-40-41-43-48-50-60-63 and 73. So on $1 Fare Day, users can pay cash or with their credit card.

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for nearly 19 million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America. www.stl.laval.qc.ca.

