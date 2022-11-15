Three-Row Crossover SUV Hints Large Proportions and New Colour

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. previews the first-ever 2024 CX-90, set to make its world debut in January 2023. The three-row CX-90 is built on Mazda's all-new large platform and represents the company's newest flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions than any current Mazda vehicle.

Initial Look of First-Ever 2024 Mazda CX-90 in New Artisan Red Paint (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

The CX-90 continues Mazda's Kodo Design philosophy of infusing life into the body of the vehicle through passion and precision. It's bold, dynamic design, and craftsmanship are highlighted by an all-new premium paint colour option with this first large platform introduction of Artisan Red. This sophisticated, yet deeply saturated colour has been specifically developed to suit large platform vehicles to accentuate its blend of high-performance appearance and world-class refinement.

