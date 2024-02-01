OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Applications are open for Ingenium - Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation's new Black and African Canadian Scientific and Technological Innovations Fellowship. Developed in partnership with the Black Canadian Studies Association, this fellowship program invites graduate students to undertake research in the study of historical and contemporary connections between Black and African Canadians and science and innovation. Created thanks to founding donors Dr. Gervan Fearon and Dr. Kathy Moscou, and with support from the Ingenium Foundation. The fellowship will welcome two students each year for the next five years.

The launch event for Ingenium's new Black and African Canadian Scientific and Technological Fellowship Program. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

Ingenium oversees three national museums in Ottawa which include the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum and is responsible for Canada's national scientific and technological collection which includes over two million archival items and more than 150,000 artifacts.

This opportunity encourages fellows to craft an engaging research project that connects Ingenium's collection with Black and African Canadian communities and histories. Through this fellowship, students will develop curatorial skills and have a meaningful impact on collection development and knowledge dissemination. The fellowship will be hosted by the Ingenium Research Institute, which brings together scholars, students, fellows, and researchers from across the world to explore the impacts of science and technology in society, culture, and history.

Two fellowships will be awarded with a value of $5,000 each. Applicants are encouraged to think broadly and creatively about the fields of science and technology as they shape their research project proposals. For example, research projects can consider the contributions of Black and African Canadians on the fields of science and innovation, or they can examine the socio-economic and cultural impacts of science and technology on and for Black and African Canadian individuals and communities.

Applicants must be a full time or part-time student at a Canadian university, registered in a Master's or Doctoral program at the time of the award. The position is for a maximum of four months. The deadline to apply is March 4, 2024.

For more information, visit ingeniumcanada.org/bacsti-fellowship.

"We are thrilled to launch this new fellowship program in partnership with the Black Canadian Studies Association, which will provide opportunities to make a national impact through student-led research that examines the considerable contributions of Black and African Canadians to science and innovation. We are grateful for the generosity of our founding donors Dr. Gervan Fearon and Dr. Kathy Moscou, and the Ingenium Foundation for making this fellowship possible."

- Christina Tessier, President and CEO, Ingenium

"We are pleased to be the founding donors for the establishment of Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation's new Black and African Canadian Scientific and Technological Innovations Fellowship. We believe that Canada's productivity and prosperity will be driven by science and innovation. We believe that an inclusive Canada best serves all Canadians and world. We believe Ingenium in partnership with the Black Canadian Studies Association can ensure Black Canadians are included and inspired to be a part of this bright future of science and innovation in Canada which is made even more vibrant by the full capacity of all of Canada's talent being a part of this future. We are the founding donors, but we hope others will join us and contribute to this new scientific and technological innovations fellowship at Ingenium."

- Dr. Kathy Moscou and Dr. Gervan Fearon

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection of artifacts, a research institute, and a digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mandate is to bring science literacy and inspiration to people in Canada of all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds.

