OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation is proud to include its three national museums in Ottawa as part of Canoo's incredible roster of cultural and destination experiences available through its Newcomer Equity Partner Program. This partnership, through the Canoo app, now gives newcomers to Canada greater access to the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

A smiling family of five depart the Canada Science and Technology Museum. On the lower left, a circular image shows a mother with a young child on her lap, pointing at something out of the frame at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum. On the upper right, another circular image shows two children dressed in orange space suits walking in front of an exhibition at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, with their father behind them. (CNW Group/Ingenium) The Canoo logo. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

As a Newcomer Equity Partner, Canoo members will now be able to enjoy free and discounted access to the Ingenium museums for 5+ years to immerse themselves in Canada's history of science and innovation. All recent permanent residents and new citizens can experience the best of Canada by downloading the free Canoo app.

Built and managed by the Institution for Canadian Citizenship, Canoo has welcomed over 500,000 newcomer members. Giving greater access to Ingenium's national museums offers newcomers to Canada the opportunity to discover the stories of the people and communities who have shaped our incredible history of innovation – and inspire a nation of collaborators, communicators, and critical thinkers. Covering soil to space – and everything in between - Ingenium museums incites amazement through sensory experiences that immerse visitors of all ages in the countless ways science and technology connects with our everyday lives.

"Ingenium is thrilled to partner with Canoo to make our three national museums more accessible to newcomers to Canada through Canoo. Our museums are spaces of discovery that inspire, and foster a sense of belonging and community engagement. Our collections and programs are constantly evolving to reflect a broad range of experiences and perspectives that we hope inspires all visitors."

- Christina Tessier, President and CEO, Ingenium – Canada's museums of science and innovation

"The Canoo Partner Network is dedicated to fostering a Canada where newcomers feel a true sense of belonging. Ingenium, across its three sites, is taking this commitment to the next level by proudly becoming a Canoo Newcomer Equity Partner, extending even greater benefits to newcomers. The prosperity of Canada relies not solely on newcomers arriving but also on their ability to stay and flourish. What Ingenium offers newcomers through Canoo extends beyond support; it's about investing in the promise of diversity, empowerment, and a shared future built on inclusion."

- Daniel Bernhard, CEO, Institute for Canadian Citizenship

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection of artifacts, a research institute, and a digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mandate is to bring science literacy and inspiration to people in Canada of all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds.

About the The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC)

The ICC is a national charity that helps newcomers integrate into Canadian life, so they stay and become citizens – not just in their passports but in their hearts. We advance this mission by conducting unique and compelling public policy research, by hosting enhanced citizenship ceremonies across Canada, and via our Canoo Access pass, an award-winning mobile app that gives new permanent residents and new Canadian citizens with free and discounted access to over 2000 of Canada's best culture and nature experiences, plus exceptional travel offers and exclusive deals from leading brands.

