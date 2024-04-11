OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Ingenium is tapping into the creativity of young Canadians to inspire solutions to mitigate the disparities many face around clean water and sanitation – in Canada, and globally. With the support of the Ingenium Foundation, the second edition of the Innovation Challenge brings together 150 young adults from across the country – in-person and online – to compete in the development of a digital prototype that raises awareness in youth aged 9-12 to better understand how their actions affect wastewater and sanitation systems.

A mentor speaks with a group of participants at the Ingenium Innovation Challenge. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

Taking place May 3-5, 2024, Ingenium is bringing together public, private and public sector organizations to provide participants with original and inspiring programming and the opportunity for them to develop their skills through workshops led by experts, and one-on-one guidance from industry professionals. The programming will feature a presentation from renowned Indigenous rights and water advocate Autumn Peltier, the Chief Water Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation, whose keynote will lead into a panel discussion with industry experts. To open and close the weekend's events, Corinne Lynds of Water Canada – the only national magazine dedicated to water quality and stewardship in Canada – will serve as the MC. Lynds will also lead a two-hour Downstream networking event connecting water industry professionals to the participants.

New this year, the public will be able to tune in to some of the action online including a livestream of Autumn Peltier's keynote, panel discussion, and the final round of pitching by the participants competing for a financial prize, in addition to a grant, in-kind funding, and mentorship guidance for the development of their proof-of-concept prototype. Local participants will compete at the state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Lab within the Ingenium Centre, in Ottawa, ON. Canadians outside of the National Capital Region will have the opportunity to take part online.

Registration runs until April 22nd. For more information: https://ingeniumcanada.org/innovation-challenge.

Quote

"Innovative ideas are required to tackle the serious societal challenges the world is facing. As a catalyst for fostering youth engagement in critical issues, Ingenium is seeking young adults passionate about tackling hard problems and inspiring Canadians to take action. We can't wait to see the creativity from across the country for the second annual Ingenium Innovation Challenge!"

- Christina Tessier, CEO and President, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

