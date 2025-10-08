MORDEN, MB, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents of Winkler, Morden, and the Rural Municipality of Stanley will benefit from a new 10-kilometre pathway thanks to a $2.1-million investment from the federal government.

The project will provide cyclists and pedestrians with a safe and accessible route between communities, encouraging active living, reducing reliance on highways, and promoting healthier, more sustainable ways to travel.

Along with connecting the cities of Winkler and Morden, the pathway will provide improved access to the Boundary Trails Health Centre. This will make it easier for employees, patients, and visitors to have access to essential health services without a vehicle, while also creating new opportunities for recreation and community connection.

"This new pathway will provide residents of Winkler, Morden, and the surrounding areas with a safe and accessible way to connect with their neighbours, local services, and the Boundary Trails Health Centre. By making it easier for people to walk, cycle, and stay active, this project will help connect communities and support healthier lifestyles."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The idea of a pathway connecting these two communities has been in public discussion for decades. With a preliminary draft plan in place 5 years ago, local municipal support and the acceptance of the federal ATF funding providing 60% of the project cost, allowed the project to become a reality."

James Friesen, Stanley Community Pathway Chair

The federal government is investing $2.1 million in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), while the three local municipalities collectively provided $750,000. In addition, $1,796,700 was raised through local fundraising efforts, with support from the Stanley Trail Association, Trails Manitoba, Trans Canada Trail Foundation and the Province of Manitoba.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities.

The ATF is part of the larger Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) which will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

for more information. The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government has also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub . This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to collaborate with Prairie stakeholders to create a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy.

