MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 13, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in fall colours from sunset to 9:30 p.m. to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Note: After 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until November 20.

