OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that Infrastructure Canada is accepting applications for new projects through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Municipalities, local governments, provinces or territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector, can apply for funding. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

As part of the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy (NAS), the DMAF received an additional $489.1 million in funding. This additional funding, combined with the remaining program funding, makes more than $1 billion available for projects.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate related disasters can save up to 15 dollars in future costs

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Canadians in every corner of the country are experiencing the impacts of climate change – but through it all, they have shown resilience, innovation and resourcefulness. Working with communities big and small, we are investing to help protect communities, businesses, and families from future natural disasters."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Interested applicants can visit Infrastructure Canada - Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund: Applicant guide to view the DMAF Applicant Guide.

- Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund: Applicant guide to view the DMAF Applicant Guide. On November 24 th , 2022, the Government of Canada released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the Government of released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. Since 2018, the Government of Canada has committed almost $3.4 billion through the DMAF. To date, over $2.27 billion has been announced through the DMAF for 78 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians.

