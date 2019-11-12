Infoway Announces Seven ACCESS 2022 Alliance Founding Sponsors

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) announced today the ACCESS 2022 Alliance Founding Sponsors.

These seven industry leaders have committed to the vision of ACCESS 2022, a movement aimed at improving Canadians' access to their personal health information and to digitally delivered health services. The founding sponsors are: Accenture Canada, LifeLabs, Orion Health, RGAX, Roche Canada, Teladoc Health and TELUS Health.

"We are very excited to launch the first ACCESS Alliance program with these prominent, well-respected founding sponsors who share our vision," said Michael Green, President and CEO, Infoway. "We look forward to working with these innovative companies to champion a new day in health care."

The Alliance is part of an ambitious national initiative that will help connect Canadians with their health information and to the digital health services that they have been asking for. As the program grows, the Alliance aims to engage the private and public sectors to come together to tackle common challenges that stand in the way of scaling digital innovation in health care.

"Our vision is for all Canadians to have access to their personal health information electronically anytime, anywhere, from the device of their choice," Green said.

He added that the Founding Sponsor program is just the first of several opportunities that will be available for those who want to help realize this vision by participating in the Alliance.

"We are committed to working with a variety of stakeholders and other interested parties to improve the patient experience by enabling better access to health information and digital tools," Green said.

Learn more about the ACCESS 2022 Alliance.

Learn more about ACCESS 2022 and join the movement.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway.ca.

Media Inquiries

Karen Schmidt

Director, Corporate/Internal Communications

Canada Health Infoway

416.595.3167

Email Us

(Twitter button) Follow @Infoway

Corporate Descriptions and Quotes from Founding Sponsors

About Accenture Canada

Accenture Canada (Accenture) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world's largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit www.accenture.com.

"Accenture is proud to partner with Infoway on ACCESS 2022 to improve the health of Canadians by putting innovative technologies at the centre of delivering insight driven health." — Shannon MacDonald, Managing Director, Accenture Canada

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is a Canadian-owned company with over 50 years of experience providing laboratory testing services to help health care providers diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease in patients. In communities across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario, LifeLabs delivers cost-effective, convenient access to laboratory testing services essential for optimal outcomes in health care. LifeLabs employs approximately 5,700 professionally trained staff and delivers over 100 million laboratory tests, supporting over 19 million patient visits annually. LifeLabs is the largest community laboratory in Canada. LifeLabs is indirectly owned by OMERS Administration Corporation, whose interest is managed by OMERS Infrastructure. In addition to being the first community lab to conduct non-invasive prenatal testing in Canada, LifeLabs is the first lab to provide online appointment booking for patients, non-fasting protocols and secure, online access to lab results for patients. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com.

About Orion Health

Orion Health is a leading population health management company and is one of the world's foremost providers of electronic health records (EHRs) and healthcare integration solutions to healthcare organizations. Worldwide, Orion Health solutions are used in 30 countries by more than 300,000 clinicians. In Canada, thousands of clinicians and hundreds of provider facilities and OEM partners rely on Orion Health to facilitate data exchange between hospitals, health systems and EHRs, resulting in improved care coordination, increased cost savings and efficiencies, and enhanced quality of care. More information can be found at http://www.orionhealth.com. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

"Orion Health is committed to ending silos and fixing Canada's disconnected health care system, helping to meet the needs of more engaged patients and improving the efficiency of the patient journey." — Gary Folker, Executive Vice President, North America, Orion Health

RGAX

"RGAX is honored to be participating as an Alliance Founding Sponsor because of the strong alignment with ACCESS 2022 on purpose and vision, which at the core, is not only about providing Canadians access to their personal health information but giving them a choice on how to use their health information." — Carmela Tedesco, VP, Underwriting Solutions, RGAX

About Roche Canada

Roche Canada (Roche) is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare — a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. Visit www.roche.com.

"Roche is excited to collaborate with diverse stakeholders to address shared challenges in our healthcare system. Together, we maximize each other's contributions and progress towards optimal patient care and better health outcomes." — Dvorah Richler, Lead, Ecosystem Development, Personalized Healthcare, Roche

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. Best Doctors, based in Toronto for the last 20 years, is now part of Teladoc Health, Inc. Visit www.teladochealth.com .

"True healthcare transformation requires working within the healthcare system, and so through ACCESS 2022, we can help address the need for all Canadians to get the right care — regardless of their medical condition or geographic location." — Lewis Levy, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer, Teladoc Health



About TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

TELUS Health is a leader in home health monitoring, electronic medical and health records, as well as consumer health, benefits management and pharmacy management solutions. TELUS Health leverages the power of technology and information to enable better health outcomes for Canadians with innovative digital solutions that enable collaboration, efficiency and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and citizens. TELUS Payment Solutions complements our health solutions by delivering secure, industry-compliant payment and lending solutions that connect lenders, payors, insurers, extended health care providers and financial institutions to their customers across Canada. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com and www.telus.com/payment-solutions.

"Through advances in technological innovation and collaboration, TELUS Health is helping to power the transformation of healthcare for the benefit of all Canadians. Together with Infoway and the Alliance, we can harness information and revolutionize access to care across the health ecosystem, improving patient experiences and outcomes." — Luc Vilandré, President, TELUS Health and Payment Solutions

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway

Related Links

www.infoway-inforoute.ca

