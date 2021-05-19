Profile EMR is now conformed with PrescribeIT ® , Infoway's national e-prescribing service that enables prescribers and pharmacists to electronically create, receive, renew and cancel prescriptions, while improving overall patient care through secure clinician messaging. Intrahealth is now beginning deployments to all interested prescribers in New Brunswick.

Intrahealth, which is based in Vancouver, serves primary care markets in New Brunswick and British Columbia, as well as community health clinics in Ontario. In New Brunswick, 232 clinics and 420 prescribers use Intrahealth's Profile EMR.

"We are very excited to begin this rollout of PrescribeIT® to users of our Profile EMR in New Brunswick," said Silvio Labriola, General Manager, Intrahealth. "Initial deployments in the province have been very successful, including the first French language clinic, Clinique Medicale Centre-Ville in Bathurst, and we look forward to making it widely available in June."

"I encourage prescribers who use the Profile EMR to take advantage of this opportunity to enable the PrescribeIT® service," said Dr. Daniel Fletcher, family physician in Harvey Station, NB. "It's easy to use, has improved the efficiency of my workflows and has reduced the amount of paper generated with faxed prescriptions. It's also a great fit for prescribers who are offering virtual care to their patients."

"PrescribeIT® integrated seamlessly into our pharmacy management system, and it has improved medication safety and includes enhanced communication with prescribers through its secure messaging feature," said Alison Smith, pharmacy manager at Sobeys Pharmacy in Bathurst, NB.

"It's great news that Intrahealth is beginning the rollout of PrescribeIT® to its Profile EMR users across New Brunswick," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "We congratulate Intrahealth on this terrific progress and we look forward to a long and rewarding partnership that will benefit so many Canadians, prescribers and pharmacists."

In addition to New Brunswick, PrescribeIT® is also available in Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, and Infoway has signed agreements with all other provinces and territories. As of March 31, 2021, more than 6,000 prescribers and close to 5,000 pharmacies had enrolled in the service, and 17 EMR and eight PMS vendors had signed on to offer PrescribeIT®, giving millions of Canadians access to e-prescribing.

About Intrahealth Canada Limited



Incorporated in 2005, Intrahealth Canada provides medical software solutions to general practitioner clinics and public health authorities. Privately owned and founded by two New Zealand medical doctors, the company offers robust, secure and scalable solutions via innovative technology that keeps pace with today's mobile lifestyles. The platform functions across multiple community-based practice types — primary care, specialist physician, community care, home care, residential care, and more. Our solutions meet the needs of front-line professionals by delivering core information to coordinating hubs, implementing programs more rapidly, and reducing the compliance burden on physicians and other clinicians. We help our customers capture structured data that holds context, meaning, and can be analyzed and processed automatically. Intrahealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL). Visit http://www.intrahealth.com

About Canada Health Infoway



Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT®



Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Karen Schmidt

Director, Corporate/Internal Communications

Canada Health Infoway

416.886.4967

Email Us

Follow @Infoway

INQUIRIES ABOUT PRESCRIBEIT®

Tania Ensor

Senior Director, Marketing, Stakeholder Relations and Reputation Management, PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway

416.707.6285

Email Us

Follow @PrescribeIT_CA

INQUIRIES ABOUT INTRAHEALTH

Silvio Labriola

General Manager, Intrahealth Canada Limited

604.980.5577 ext. 112

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway

Related Links

www.infoway-inforoute.ca

