Infosys Announces Major Investment With 500 jobs for Calgary

TECH GIANT ADDS CALGARY JOBS AS IT DOUBLES ITS WORKFORCE IN CANADA OVER THREE YEARS

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced today it will bring 500 jobs to Calgary as part of its commitment to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

Calgary committed to embracing digital transformation, and to expand and diversify its economy as laid out in the community's vision, Calgary in the New Economy. The expansion of Infosys' current operations in Calgary aligns with the vision to solve global challenges.

The expansion was announced at a news conference by Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, along with Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development, and David Knight Legg, CEO, Invest Alberta Corporation.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Canada and advance our commitment to hiring top tech talent across major hubs. Calgary is a natural next step as part of our Canadian expansion and represents a significant and promising market for Infosys. The city is home to a thriving pool of talent that the economic downturn of COVID-19 has impacted. We will tap into this talent and offer critical skills and opportunities that will build on the city's economic strengths," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

Since 2017, Infosys expanded across North America, hiring 13,000 workers across its six Technology and Innovation Centres in the U.S. In the last two years Infosys has created 2,000 jobs in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver, with plans for further expansion across the country.

Infosys currently has fewer than 10 employees in Calgary. The Calgary expansion enables Infosys to scale work with clients in Canada, the Central U.S. and Pacific Northwest, across natural resources, energy, media, retail and communications.

"When I first met Infosys with Mayor Nenshi in 2017, I was certain that Infosys, as a global company that is committed to building local ecosystems and community, would be a game-changer to propel Calgary's growing tech ecosystem to new levels," said Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development. "We are embracing digital transformation in Calgary and Infosys can support companies on their digital journey as they address global challenges like cleaner energy, safe and secure food supplies, safer and more efficient transportation and logistics and better health solutions. "

"Our government is focused on attracting entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors to Alberta. We've seen a lot of momentum in tech and this announcement by Infosys is another move in the right direction for our province. We are focused on developing top talent for employers and creating the most competitive business environment in Canada. Put simply, Alberta is where you want to do business," said Doug Schweitzer, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

"Invest Alberta Corporation is eager to welcome Infosys into Alberta. The expansion of their workforce here will not only create jobs but further the global success of our growing technology sector. We know they'll benefit from Alberta's lowest corporate payroll taxes, most liveable cities, highest educated talent, as well as all our province has to offer," said David Knight Legg, CEO, Invest Alberta.

"WestJet is a digital company with an airline behind it and we are proud to contribute to the innovation ecosystem in Calgary," said Ed Sims, President and CEO, WestJet Airlines. "We are excited at the prospect of a global industry leader like Infosys creating more ideas and opportunities to drive change."

Infosys will hire tech talent from 14 educational institutions in Canada, including University of Calgary, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and University of Alberta to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation. Through its ReSkill and ReStart program, Infosys provides reskilling pathways to address workforce development needs.

"Digital transformation and preparing the workforce of tomorrow is a primary focus for SAIT. It is important to have leading companies like Infosys that have a strong commitment to developing talent locally and offer career paths for graduates," said Dr. David Ross, President and CEO, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

