Information Update - Update: Pharmascience Inc. recalls certain lots of over-the-counter ranitidine

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 18 lots of over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (75 mg and 150 mg tablets) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, close to and above the acceptable level. The products are sold under various private labels. Please refer to the Affected Products table for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Health Canada maintains a list of ranitidine drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.

Affected Products

Product  Name

DIN

Strength

Lot

BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets)

02247551

75 mg

632952I

Life Brand Acid Reducer (30 tablets)

02247551

75 mg

632952K

OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets)

02247551

75 mg

632952B

OPTION+ Acid Reducer (40 tablets)

02247551

75 mg

633694B

Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets)

02247551

75 mg

632952D

ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765H

BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765I

BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

628471C

Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

628471D

CO-OP Care+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765D

Health One maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (32 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

628471A

London Drugs maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765E

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765B

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765G

PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765C

PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

628471B

Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765A

Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

627765F

