Information Update - Update: Pharmascience Inc. recalls certain lots of over-the-counter ranitidine

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 18 lots of over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (75 mg and 150 mg tablets) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, close to and above the acceptable level. The products are sold under various private labels. Please refer to the Affected Products table for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Health Canada maintains a list of ranitidine drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.

Affected Products

Product Name DIN Strength Lot BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 02247551 75 mg 632952I Life Brand Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 02247551 75 mg 632952K OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 02247551 75 mg 632952B OPTION+ Acid Reducer (40 tablets) 02247551 75 mg 633694B Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 02247551 75 mg 632952D ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765H BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765I BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 628471C Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 628471D CO-OP Care+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765D Health One maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (32 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 628471A London Drugs maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765E Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765B Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765G PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765C PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 628471B Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765A Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 627765F

