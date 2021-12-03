Information Update - Update: Pharmascience Inc. recalls certain lots of over-the-counter ranitidine
Dec 03, 2021, 16:04 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 18 lots of over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (75 mg and 150 mg tablets) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, close to and above the acceptable level. The products are sold under various private labels. Please refer to the Affected Products table for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Health Canada maintains a list of ranitidine drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.
Affected Products
|
Product Name
|
DIN
|
Strength
|
Lot
|
BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
|
02247551
|
75 mg
|
632952I
|
Life Brand Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
|
02247551
|
75 mg
|
632952K
|
OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
|
02247551
|
75 mg
|
632952B
|
OPTION+ Acid Reducer (40 tablets)
|
02247551
|
75 mg
|
633694B
|
Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
|
02247551
|
75 mg
|
632952D
|
ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765H
|
BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765I
|
BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
628471C
|
Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
628471D
|
CO-OP Care+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765D
|
Health One maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (32 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
628471A
|
London Drugs maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765E
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765B
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765G
|
PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765C
|
PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
628471B
|
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765A
|
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
627765F
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article