Information Update - Health Canada seized various unauthorized workout supplements, weight loss, and sexual enhancement products from "Atomik Nutrition" retailers and a warehouse in Québec
Oct 02, 2019, 14:45 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products were seized because they may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Ligandrol
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain LGD-4033
|
Atomik Nutrition
1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Testolone
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain RAD-140
|
Atomik Nutrition
1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
YK-11
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain YK-11
|
Atomik Nutrition
1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Yohimbine HCl (Nutrakey)
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Atomik Nutrition
1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
5150
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia, synephrine, caffeine
|
Atomik Nutrition
1001 Bldv Montarville, Boucherville, QC
and
730 Blvd Casavant O, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Yohimbine + Rauwolscine
(Allmax)
Sexual enhancement
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine)
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
C4 Extreme Energy
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-CARD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain cardarine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HGH
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK-677
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-STA
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain DMAA, ostarine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
LIPO 6 Black Hers
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine, rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine), synephrine, caffeine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Yohimbine HCl (MAN)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Yohimbine HCl (Primaforce)
Sexual enhancement
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Redline Xtreme
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Inhibidex
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain androsta-3,5-diene-7,17-dione
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Obliterate
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine, andarine, cardarine
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
YK11 (Revolt Pharma)
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain YK-11
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Sidewalk Kraka
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stimul 8
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia
|
Atomik Nutrition
8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ANAVAR 10
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain oxandrolone
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
C4 Original
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain L-Dopa
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
DHEA 100
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain DHEA
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
Xtreme Shock Elite
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
LIPO 6 Black
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine, rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine), synephrine, caffeine
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
LIPO 6 Black Hers
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine, rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine), synephrine, caffeine
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
Nolvadex 20
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain tamoxifen
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
StackUp
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain DMAA, synephrine, caffeine
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
Storm
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine, synephrine, caffeine
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
Thyrolan – Metabolic Optimizer
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine, synephrine, caffeine
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
Yohimbine HCl (Clean Lab)
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
|
Yohimbine HCl (Nutrakey)
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition
3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC
|
Seized from the warehouse location
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709
