Information Update - Health Canada seized various unauthorized workout supplements, weight loss, and sexual enhancement products from "Atomik Nutrition" retailers and a warehouse in Québec

News provided by

Health Canada

Oct 02, 2019, 14:45 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products were seized because they may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Yohimbine HCl-Nutrakey (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine HCl-Nutrakey (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine-HCl--Performance (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine-HCl--Performance (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine-HCl--MAN (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine-HCl--MAN (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine--Nutrakey (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine--Nutrakey (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine--clean-lab (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine--clean-lab (CNW Group/Health Canada)
YK-11 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
YK-11 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Thyrolan (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Thyrolan (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Testolone (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Testolone (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Storm (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Storm (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stimul8-Finaflex (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stimul8-Finaflex (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stackup (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stackup (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Sidewalk-Kraka (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Sidewalk-Kraka (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Revolt-Pharma-YK11 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Revolt-Pharma-YK11 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Revolt-Pharma-Obliterate (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Revolt-Pharma-Obliterate (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Revolt-Pharma-Inhibidex (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Revolt-Pharma-Inhibidex (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Redline-Xtreme (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Redline-Xtreme (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Nolvadex-20 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Nolvadex-20 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Myo-TKO (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Myo-TKO (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Myo-STA (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Myo-STA (CNW Group/Health Canada)
MYO-HIGH (CNW Group/Health Canada)
MYO-HIGH (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Myo-Card (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Myo-Card (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lipo-6-Black (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lipo-6-Black (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lipo-6-Black-Hers (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lipo-6-Black-Hers (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Ligandrol (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Ligandrol (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Extreme-Shock-Elite (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Extreme-Shock-Elite (CNW Group/Health Canada)
DHEA (CNW Group/Health Canada)
DHEA (CNW Group/Health Canada)
C4-Original (CNW Group/Health Canada)
C4-Original (CNW Group/Health Canada)
C4-extreme-energy (CNW Group/Health Canada)
C4-extreme-energy (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Anavar-10 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Anavar-10 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Allmax-Yohimbine (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Allmax-Yohimbine (CNW Group/Health Canada)
51-50 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
51-50 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Yohimbine HCl-Nutrakey (CNW Group/Health Canada) Yohimbine-HCl--Performance (CNW Group/Health Canada) Yohimbine-HCl--MAN (CNW Group/Health Canada) Yohimbine--Nutrakey (CNW Group/Health Canada) Yohimbine--clean-lab (CNW Group/Health Canada) YK-11 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Thyrolan (CNW Group/Health Canada) Testolone (CNW Group/Health Canada) Storm (CNW Group/Health Canada) Stimul8-Finaflex (CNW Group/Health Canada) Stackup (CNW Group/Health Canada) Sidewalk-Kraka (CNW Group/Health Canada) Revolt-Pharma-YK11 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Revolt-Pharma-Obliterate (CNW Group/Health Canada) Revolt-Pharma-Inhibidex (CNW Group/Health Canada) Redline-Xtreme (CNW Group/Health Canada) Nolvadex-20 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Myo-TKO (CNW Group/Health Canada) Myo-STA (CNW Group/Health Canada) MYO-HIGH (CNW Group/Health Canada) Myo-Card (CNW Group/Health Canada) Lipo-6-Black (CNW Group/Health Canada) Lipo-6-Black-Hers (CNW Group/Health Canada) Ligandrol (CNW Group/Health Canada) Extreme-Shock-Elite (CNW Group/Health Canada) DHEA (CNW Group/Health Canada) C4-Original (CNW Group/Health Canada) C4-extreme-energy (CNW Group/Health Canada) Anavar-10 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Allmax-Yohimbine (CNW Group/Health Canada) 51-50 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Ligandrol

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain LGD-4033

Atomik Nutrition

1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Testolone

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain RAD-140

Atomik Nutrition

1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

YK-11

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain YK-11

Atomik Nutrition

1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Yohimbine HCl (Nutrakey)

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Atomik Nutrition

1001 Blvd Montarville, Boucherville, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

5150

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia, synephrine, caffeine

Atomik Nutrition

1001 Bldv Montarville, Boucherville, QC

and

730 Blvd Casavant O, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Yohimbine + Rauwolscine

(Allmax)

Sexual enhancement

 

Weight loss

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine)

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

C4 Extreme Energy

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

MYO-CARD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

MYO-HGH

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain MK-677

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

MYO-STA

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

MYO-TKO

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain DMAA, ostarine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

LIPO 6 Black Hers

Weight loss

Labelled to contain yohimbine, rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine), synephrine, caffeine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Yohimbine HCl (MAN)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Yohimbine HCl  (Primaforce)

Sexual enhancement

 

Weight loss

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Redline Xtreme

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Inhibidex

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain androsta-3,5-diene-7,17-dione

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Obliterate

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine, andarine, cardarine

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

YK11 (Revolt Pharma)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain YK-11

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Sidewalk Kraka

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Stimul 8

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia

Atomik Nutrition

8025 Taschereau Blvd, Brossard, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

ANAVAR 10

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain oxandrolone

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

C4 Original

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain L-Dopa

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

DHEA 100

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain DHEA

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

Xtreme Shock Elite

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

LIPO 6 Black

Weight loss 

Labelled to contain yohimbine, rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine), synephrine, caffeine

 

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

LIPO 6 Black Hers

Weight loss

Labelled to contain yohimbine, rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine), synephrine, caffeine

 

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

Nolvadex 20

Workout supplement

 

Labelled to contain tamoxifen

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

StackUp

Workout supplement

 

 

Labelled to contain DMAA, synephrine, caffeine

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

Storm

Workout supplement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbine, synephrine, caffeine

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

Thyrolan – Metabolic Optimizer

Weight loss

 

Labelled to contain yohimbine, synephrine, caffeine

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

Yohimbine HCl (Clean Lab)

Sexual enhancement

 

 

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

Yohimbine HCl (Nutrakey)

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Energetik Inc./Genetik Nutrition

3069 rue Sherbrooke, Magog, QC

Seized from the warehouse location

 

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Information Update - Health Canada seized various unauthorized workout supplements, weight loss, and sexual enhancement products from "Atomik Nutrition" retailers and a warehouse in Québec

News provided by

Health Canada

Oct 02, 2019, 14:45 ET