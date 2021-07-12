Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Jul 12, 2021, 11:50 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Absolute Hand Sanitizer; Gely

Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing information for vulnerable population)

Canada Direct Imports

80099745

20200601

June 2022

Avalon Laboratories - Ethanol Hand Sanitizer 80%; Securol Hand Sanitizer

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

Avalon Laboratories

80101239

E062220B

June 2022

Hand Sanitizer

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population)

Latitude 55 Distilling Co.

80099859

All

All

iMed Hand Sanitizer; Yinba

 

Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing all risk statements in French)

MTI-Mobiltech International Inc.

80098244

YB5019 - MFG-21032020

March 2022

Wayward Distillery WHO Formula Hand Rub

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing all risk statements in French and information for vulnerable population)

Wayward Distillery

80098231

# 45

October 2022

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

