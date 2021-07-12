OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Absolute Hand Sanitizer; Gely Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing information for vulnerable population) Canada Direct Imports 80099745 20200601 June 2022 Avalon Laboratories - Ethanol Hand Sanitizer 80%; Securol Hand Sanitizer Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels Avalon Laboratories 80101239 E062220B June 2022 Hand Sanitizer Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population) Latitude 55 Distilling Co. 80099859 All All iMed Hand Sanitizer; Yinba Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing all risk statements in French) MTI-Mobiltech International Inc. 80098244 YB5019 - MFG-21032020 March 2022 Wayward Distillery WHO Formula Hand Rub Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing all risk statements in French and information for vulnerable population) Wayward Distillery 80098231 # 45 October 2022

