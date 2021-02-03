Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français
Feb 03, 2021, 16:04 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Annex/Raft Hand Sanitizer
|
Faulty packaging; not properly labelled (incorrect product expiry date placement)
|
Annex Ale Project, Limited
|
80098532
|
001
002
003
004
005
006
007
008
009
010
011
|
April 25, 2020 to June 9, 2020
|
2021-02-03
|
Anti-Microbe
|
Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children)
|
ATOMS F.D., INC.
|
02248351
|
All
|
All
|
2021-02-03
|
Germs Be Gone Hand Sanitizer Gel
|
Not properly labelled (incorrect label)
|
Brands International Corporation
|
80101519
|
20146030
|
May 2023
|
2021-02-03
|
Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer
|
Not authorized for sale in Canada
|
Simply at Home, Inc.
|
Unlicensed. Affected lots are labelled with the incorrect NPN 00167630 or 80099956.
|
BB/MA 30/AL/2025
BB/MA 29/AL/2025
BB/MA 28/AL/2025
BB/MA 27/AL/2025
BB/MA 24/AL/2025
BB/MA 23/AL/2025
BB/MA 22/AL/2025
BB/MA 21/AL/2025
BB/MA 20/AL/2025
BB/MA 16/AL/2025
BB/MA 15/AL/2025
BB/MA 14/AL/2025
|
April 2025
|
2021-02-03
|
Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer
|
Not authorized for sale in Canada
|
Simply at Home, Inc.
|
Unlicensed. Affected lots are labelled with the incorrect NPN 00167630 or 80099956.
|
BB/MA 07/MA/2025
BB/MA 06/MA/2025
BB/MA 05/MA/2025
BB/MA 04/MA/2025
BB/MA 01/MA/2025
|
May 2025
|
2021-02-03
|
Happy Natural Products - Ethanol Sanitizer 80%
(May also be sold as Happy Hand Sanitizer)
|
Not properly labelled (invalid NPN)
|
Midori Products, Inc.
|
80099774 (does not appear on the label)
|
Not printed on the label
|
Not printed on the label
|
2021-02-03
|
Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Gel
Alternate Brand Names: SiL Hand Gel Sanitizer; AK Hand Sanitizer; Carry Clean Hand Gel; Defcon Hand Sanitizer; Lifebrand Hand Sanitizer; SiL Antiseptic Gel
|
Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children); sold without proper testing
|
Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.
|
80100271
|
All
|
All
|
2021-02-03
|
Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray
Alternate Brand Names: Hand Sanitizer Spray
|
Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children); sold without proper testing
|
Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.
|
80096879
|
All
|
All
|
2021-02-03
|
Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray
Alternate Brand Names: SiO2 Innovation Labs Hand Sanitizer Spray; Carry Clean Hand Sanitizer Spray; DEFCON 1 Hand Sanitizer Spray; McCaughey Consumer Products Hand Sanitizer Spray
|
Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children); sold without proper testing
|
Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.
|
80099139
|
All
|
All
|
2021-02-03
|
HydraPure Gel
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Les Eaux Saint-Leger/ Waters, Inc.
|
80097923
|
20119
|
April 2021
|
2021-02-03
|
HydraPure Gel
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Les Eaux Saint-Leger/ Waters, Inc.
|
80097923
|
20128
|
May 2021
|
2021-02-03
|
PurGerme; ByeByeGerms; Cardea
|
Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol
|
Groupe LAV Inc.
|
80098625
|
All lots manufactured between March 2020 and September 2020 except SO-0629A, SO-0629B, 80098625, 80098625-8, 2010002, 2010006, 2010007, 2010008, 2010013, 2010014, 2010015, 2011001, 2011002, 2011004, 2011005, 2011006, 2012001, and 2012002
|
March 2023 to September 2023
|
2021-02-03
|
Silver Sanitizer
|
Not authorized for sale in Canada
|
10932540 Canada, Inc. DBA Bio Life Sciences Corp.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)
|
All
|
All
|
2021-02-03
|
Xero Germs
|
Sold without proper testing
|
National Therapy Products, Inc.
|
80100321
|
N20249
|
July 2022
|
2021-02-03
|
Zytec Germ Buster
|
Counterfeit product
|
Northern National Sales, Inc.
|
80015625
|
3329733126
|
April 2022
|
2021-02-03
