OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Annex/Raft Hand Sanitizer Faulty packaging; not properly labelled (incorrect product expiry date placement) Annex Ale Project, Limited 80098532 001 002 003 004 005 006 007 008 009 010 011 April 25, 2020 to June 9, 2020 2021-02-03 Anti-Microbe Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children) ATOMS F.D., INC. 02248351 All All 2021-02-03 Germs Be Gone Hand Sanitizer Gel Not properly labelled (incorrect label) Brands International Corporation 80101519 20146030 May 2023 2021-02-03 Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer Not authorized for sale in Canada Simply at Home, Inc. Unlicensed. Affected lots are labelled with the incorrect NPN 00167630 or 80099956. BB/MA 30/AL/2025 BB/MA 29/AL/2025 BB/MA 28/AL/2025 BB/MA 27/AL/2025 BB/MA 24/AL/2025 BB/MA 23/AL/2025 BB/MA 22/AL/2025 BB/MA 21/AL/2025 BB/MA 20/AL/2025 BB/MA 16/AL/2025 BB/MA 15/AL/2025 BB/MA 14/AL/2025 April 2025 2021-02-03 Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer Not authorized for sale in Canada Simply at Home, Inc. Unlicensed. Affected lots are labelled with the incorrect NPN 00167630 or 80099956. BB/MA 07/MA/2025 BB/MA 06/MA/2025 BB/MA 05/MA/2025 BB/MA 04/MA/2025 BB/MA 01/MA/2025 May 2025 2021-02-03 Happy Natural Products - Ethanol Sanitizer 80% (May also be sold as Happy Hand Sanitizer) Not properly labelled (invalid NPN) Midori Products, Inc. 80099774 (does not appear on the label) Not printed on the label Not printed on the label 2021-02-03 Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Gel Alternate Brand Names: SiL Hand Gel Sanitizer; AK Hand Sanitizer; Carry Clean Hand Gel; Defcon Hand Sanitizer; Lifebrand Hand Sanitizer; SiL Antiseptic Gel Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children); sold without proper testing Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.



80100271 All All 2021-02-03 Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray Alternate Brand Names: Hand Sanitizer Spray Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children); sold without proper testing Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.



80096879 All All 2021-02-03 Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray Alternate Brand Names: SiO2 Innovation Labs Hand Sanitizer Spray; Carry Clean Hand Sanitizer Spray; DEFCON 1 Hand Sanitizer Spray; McCaughey Consumer Products Hand Sanitizer Spray Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children); sold without proper testing Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.



80099139 All All 2021-02-03 HydraPure Gel Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Les Eaux Saint-Leger/ Waters, Inc. 80097923 20119 April 2021 2021-02-03 HydraPure Gel Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Les Eaux Saint-Leger/ Waters, Inc. 80097923 20128 May 2021 2021-02-03 PurGerme; ByeByeGerms; Cardea Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol Groupe LAV Inc. 80098625 All lots manufactured between March 2020 and September 2020 except SO-0629A, SO-0629B, 80098625, 80098625-8, 2010002, 2010006, 2010007, 2010008, 2010013, 2010014, 2010015, 2011001, 2011002, 2011004, 2011005, 2011006, 2012001, and 2012002 March 2023 to September 2023 2021-02-03 Silver Sanitizer Not authorized for sale in Canada 10932540 Canada, Inc. DBA Bio Life Sciences Corp. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label) All All 2021-02-03 Xero Germs Sold without proper testing National Therapy Products, Inc. 80100321 N20249 July 2022 2021-02-03 Zytec Germ Buster Counterfeit product Northern National Sales, Inc. 80015625 3329733126 April 2022 2021-02-03

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]