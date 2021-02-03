Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

Feb 03, 2021, 16:04 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Annex/Raft Hand Sanitizer

Faulty packaging; not properly labelled (incorrect product expiry date placement)

Annex Ale Project, Limited

80098532

001

002

003

004

005

006

007

008

009

010

011

April 25, 2020 to June 9, 2020

2021-02-03

Anti-Microbe

Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children)

ATOMS F.D., INC.

02248351

All

All

2021-02-03

Germs Be Gone Hand Sanitizer Gel

Not properly labelled (incorrect label)

Brands International Corporation

80101519

20146030

May 2023

2021-02-03

Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Simply at Home, Inc.

Unlicensed. Affected lots are labelled with the incorrect NPN 00167630 or 80099956.

BB/MA 30/AL/2025

BB/MA 29/AL/2025

BB/MA 28/AL/2025

BB/MA 27/AL/2025

BB/MA 24/AL/2025

BB/MA 23/AL/2025

BB/MA 22/AL/2025

BB/MA 21/AL/2025

BB/MA 20/AL/2025

BB/MA 16/AL/2025

BB/MA 15/AL/2025

BB/MA 14/AL/2025

April 2025

2021-02-03

Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Simply at Home, Inc.

Unlicensed. Affected lots are labelled with the incorrect NPN 00167630 or 80099956.

BB/MA 07/MA/2025

BB/MA 06/MA/2025

BB/MA 05/MA/2025

BB/MA 04/MA/2025

BB/MA 01/MA/2025

 

May 2025

2021-02-03

Happy Natural Products - Ethanol Sanitizer 80%

(May also be sold as Happy Hand Sanitizer)

Not properly labelled (invalid NPN)

Midori Products, Inc.

80099774 (does not appear on the label)

Not printed on the label

Not printed on the label

2021-02-03

Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Gel

Alternate Brand Names: SiL Hand Gel Sanitizer; AK Hand Sanitizer; Carry Clean Hand Gel; Defcon Hand Sanitizer; Lifebrand Hand Sanitizer; SiL Antiseptic Gel

Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children); sold without proper testing

Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.

80100271

All

All

2021-02-03

Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray

Alternate Brand Names: Hand Sanitizer Spray

Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children);  sold without proper testing

Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.

80096879

All

All

2021-02-03

Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray

Alternate Brand Names: SiO2 Innovation Labs Hand Sanitizer Spray; Carry Clean Hand Sanitizer Spray; DEFCON 1 Hand Sanitizer Spray; McCaughey Consumer Products Hand Sanitizer Spray

Not properly labelled (improper directions for use in children);  sold without proper testing

Unconditional Love Canada, Inc.

80099139

All

All

2021-02-03

HydraPure Gel

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Les Eaux Saint-Leger/ Waters, Inc.

80097923

20119

April 2021

2021-02-03

HydraPure Gel

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Les Eaux Saint-Leger/ Waters, Inc.

80097923

20128

May 2021

2021-02-03

PurGerme; ByeByeGerms; Cardea

Contains unacceptable medicinal ingredient, 1-propanol

Groupe LAV Inc.

80098625

All lots manufactured between March 2020 and September 2020 except SO-0629A, SO-0629B, 80098625, 80098625-8, 2010002, 2010006, 2010007, 2010008, 2010013, 2010014, 2010015, 2011001, 2011002, 2011004, 2011005, 2011006, 2012001, and 2012002

March 2023 to September 2023

2021-02-03

Silver Sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada

10932540 Canada, Inc. DBA Bio Life Sciences Corp.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)

All

All

2021-02-03

Xero Germs

Sold without proper testing

National Therapy Products, Inc.

80100321

N20249

July 2022

2021-02-03

Zytec Germ Buster

Counterfeit product

Northern National Sales, Inc.

80015625

3329733126

April 2022

2021-02-03

