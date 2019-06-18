Information Commissioner releases 2018-19 annual report

GATINEAU, QC, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Information Commissioner of Canada Caroline Maynard's 2018–19 annual report was tabled in Parliament today.

The report reviews the outstanding results the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) achieved during the first full year of Commissioner Maynard's mandate. The OIC resolved 76 percent more complaints under the Access to the Information Act than in 2017–18. It also significantly shortened the timelines for concluding investigations.

"The various efficiency measures I implemented have clearly paid off, while ensuring high-quality investigations for complainants," Commissioner Maynard says. "The collaboration I have fostered with institutions over the year has been instrumental in achieving these results. That being said, much remains to be done to ensure timely access for Canadians and improve the overall health of the system".

The OIC also made notable progress against the Commissioner's other priorities, including enhancing the transparency of OIC operations.

