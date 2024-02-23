Information Commissioner launches a systemic investigation into ArriveCan

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Based on allegations related to the destruction of records that were the subject of access to information requests, the Information Commissioner of Canada has initiated an investigation into matters related to requesting and obtaining access to records regarding ArriveCAN between March 2020 and February 23, 2024.

While Commissioner Maynard is aware of other ongoing investigations into these and other allegations, the Commissioner is undertaking to conduct her own independent investigation specifically focused on matters under her purview.

The Access to Information Act provides under section 30(3) that the Information Commissioner may initiate a complaint if there are reasonable grounds to investigate a matter relating to requesting or obtaining access to records.

The Act contains strict confidentiality provisions to protect the integrity of investigations under the Act. As such, no additional information or comments can be provided.

