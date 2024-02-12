TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the launch of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario's (IPC) second Transparency Challenge, a chance for Ontario's public institutions to share their innovative approaches to open data and government transparency.

"In our digital age, transparency and access to reliable government-held information matters more than ever. It counters misinformation, fosters civic engagement, helps address social inequities, and builds public trust," said Patricia Kosseim, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. "We're excited to issue another call to public sector institutions to demonstrate how they advance transparency and leverage open data to improve the day-to-day lives of Ontarians. And this year we've added a new element, asking institutions to show us the unique ways they are being open about how they collect, use, and disclose personal data."

The IPC is seeking projects or initiatives that are innovative, creative and inclusive, have concrete and positive impacts on the lives of Ontarians, and serve as inspiring models for other institutions to follow. All eligible organizations are encouraged to participate and to use creative visuals and content in their submissions. Selected projects will be featured in the IPC's Transparency Showcase, an online 3D gallery of modern and impactful transparency projects from public sector organizations.

Privacy and Transparency in a Modern Government is one of the IPC's four strategic priorities. The Transparency Challenge is one of several IPC initiatives to advance Ontarians' access rights and work with institutions to encourage greater openness and transparency.

Organizations have until May 31, 2024, to submit their entries. Details about the Transparency Challenge, eligibility and entry requirements, frequently asked questions (FAQs) and an easy-to-use online submission form are available at www.ipc.on.ca/transparency-challenge.

