Info-Tech Research Group Renews Master Services Agreement With the Province of British Columbia

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the renewal of its Master Services Agreement (MSA) with the Province of British Columbia (BC), Canada. This renewed agreement will give CIOs and IT leaders within government organisations the ability to access world-class IT resources, guidance, and transformative insights from experts with extensive experience in the public sector domain.

Through innovative, data-driven frameworks and easy-to-use, consulting-quality deliverables, Info-Tech is empowering public sector members to drive success and positively impact Canadian communities.

"The British Columbia Master Services Agreement streamlines contract negotiations and enables technology leaders to collaborate with our public sector experts," says Cole Cioran, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our Canadian executive services team is focused on helping BC public sector IT teams deliver the best possible outcomes for the people they serve. The direct savings in time and effort from the renewed MSA will enable IT leaders and government organisations to dedicate more resources toward generating valuable benefits for the people who live and work in BC."

The firm's Canadian public sector executive services team is comprised of highly experienced industry experts who are focused on supporting improved government services to foster exceptional social, environmental, and economic opportunities for constituents in British Columbia.

"Working with Canadian CIOs and IT leaders to support the public sector is a top priority for our dedicated executive services team," adds Cioran. "In the last two years, we have grown our BC-based team tenfold to expand our support level and ensure wider access to our expertise and services."

To learn more about Info-Tech's public sector research and its benefits, visit the firm's dedicated Public Sector Research Center.

