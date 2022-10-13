Info-Tech Research Group Recognized Among Top 1% of Canada's Global Private Companies, Named to Team True North 2022 List by Communitech

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group has been named as a member of Team True North, a proactive, data-based initiative by Communitech that serves to identify the country's highest-potential tech companies and strengthen the entire Canadian tech ecosystem through all phases of the economic cycle. Companies recognized as part of Team True North represent the top 1% of Canada's highest-performing global private companies.

Info-Tech Research Group has been named to Team True North 2022 by Communitech. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Our innovative team has earned Info-Tech Research Group the honour of being recognized among Canada's top-performing global private companies," says David Godfrey, Info-Tech Research Group's CEO. "There is tremendous market opportunity for Info-Tech as the demand for our services grows. We're looking forward to all that the coming years will bring as we continue to innovate and expand our offering. We are proud to be named to the Team True North list for 2022."

This acknowledgement comes at a particularly exciting time for Info-Tech Research Group, as the global IT research and advisory firm recently celebrated 25 years in conjunction with a change in its executive leadership.

"We're thrilled to have identified 25 more world-class tech firms in Canada's innovation economy to add to our 2022 Team True North roster," said Chris Albinson, CEO and president at Communitech. "Our tech ecosystem's ability to weather current economic challenges is due to their impressive growth and an unwavering commitment to Tech For Good, which is a distinct global advantage for Canada."

Backed by 20 years of empirical data from Silicon Valley Bank, with analysis done by Two Sigma in New York, companies that meet the performance metrics required to be named to Team True North have been found to have the highest probability of reaching $1B in revenue at record speeds.

With a commitment to providing the best research through transformational insights; ground-breaking, data-driven frameworks; and easy-to-use, consulting-quality deliverables, Info-Tech has nearly 1,300 employees, over 240 open career opportunities, and offices in Canada, the US, and Australia.

To learn more about Info-Tech and to download the latest research, visit infotech.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for daily updates.

To learn more about Team True North by Communitech, please see the information page and FAQs.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

About Communitech

Established in 1997 in Waterloo Region, Communitech was built by tech founders who saw the need for a community of support to help ensure the future prosperity of Canada. Today, Communitech is Canada's leading innovation hub, supporting a community of more than 1,200 founders by providing accelerated opportunities to access talent, capital, and sales.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

For further information: Media Contact, Kelsey King, PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x3476