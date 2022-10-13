Info-Tech Research Group Partners With MISA/ASIM Canada to Build the Smartest Cities and Improve the Country's Digital Services Ecosystem

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced a new partnership with Canada's Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA/ASIM). MISA/ASIM Canada is the national voice of municipalities as it relates to information and communications technologies. The association helps to facilitate collaboration and the sharing of information, skills, and resources between Canadian cities and member associations. The partnership between Info-Tech Research Group, based out of Ontario, Canada, and MISA/ASIM, will enable Canadian municipalities to build the smartest cities and create exceptional social, environmental, and economic outcomes through technology.

"MISA/ASIM Canada has a long-standing relationship with Info-Tech Research Group," says MISA/ASIM Canada President Connie McCutcheon. "Their expert analysis on timely topics, trends and priorities reports, diagnostics, and keynotes are a major benefit to our Canadian municipalities."

Info-Tech has a Canadian public sector executive services team that is structured to help members at every level of government. This includes guidance on how to dramatically improve how government serves its constituents in the country, provinces, territories, and municipalities.

"We are excited to partner with MISA/ASIM Canada and their members," says Cole Cioran, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our experienced team of Canadian public sector technology executives is working with our provincial and municipal government members to create an innovative environment to drive social, economic, and environmental prosperity through technology for all communities across the country."

Canadian Public Sector Team Members

Info-Tech's Canadian public sector leadership team includes experts with decades of experience helping Canadian governments and their constituents. This deep experience will provide MISA/ASIM members with the best research and advisory services through transformational insights; groundbreaking, data-driven frameworks; and easy-to-use, consulting-quality deliverables to drive success in Canadian communities.

The team that will be supporting MISA/ASIM Canada includes the following experts:

Cole Cioran began his career as a software developer before taking on leadership roles in infrastructure, software development, business analysis, and enterprise architecture. Prior to leading Info-Tech's Applications Research and Advisory team and becoming a managing partner, Cole was the executive counselor to the Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada .





began his career as a software developer before taking on leadership roles in infrastructure, software development, business analysis, and enterprise architecture. Prior to leading Info-Tech's Applications Research and Advisory team and becoming a managing partner, Cole was the executive counselor to the Treasury Board Secretariat of . Christine Coz has over 30 years of IT leadership experience leading IT and security teams in municipal and provincial government, healthcare, not-for-profit, and the financial sector. Before joining Info-Tech, Christine spent five years as CIO and CISO in the healthcare sector, working with private sector and government stakeholders.





has over 30 years of IT leadership experience leading IT and security teams in municipal and provincial government, healthcare, not-for-profit, and the financial sector. Before joining Info-Tech, Christine spent five years as CIO and CISO in the healthcare sector, working with private sector and government stakeholders. Theresa Hughes has more than 25 years of global leadership experience in IT and has worked with CXOs across multiple business lines. Before joining Info-Tech, Theresa was vice president of technology at OMERS, as well as the vice president of technology for Latin America and the vice president of international operational risk at American Express.





has more than 25 years of global leadership experience in IT and has worked with CXOs across multiple business lines. Before joining Info-Tech, Theresa was vice president of technology at OMERS, as well as the vice president of technology for and the vice president of international operational risk at American Express. Jim Kirk draws on his significant experience gained over 20 years working in the public sector and higher education. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Jim was an IT leader at the Ontario Public Service, the Halifax Regional Municipality, and the technology leader for Nova Scotia Community College.





draws on his significant experience gained over 20 years working in the public sector and higher education. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Jim was an IT leader at the Ontario Public Service, the Halifax Regional Municipality, and the technology leader for College. Rob Meikle has spent more than 25 years in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. Prior to Info-Tech, Rob was the former CIO for the city of Toronto and the CIO for the city of Brampton . Rob also became the first Canadian municipal CIO to be named to the prestigious global CIO 100 honoree list.





has spent more than 25 years in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. Prior to Info-Tech, Rob was the former CIO for the city of and the CIO for the city of . Rob also became the first Canadian municipal CIO to be named to the prestigious global CIO 100 honoree list. David Wallace has 41 years of experience in the public and private sectors, with expert-level knowledge in all information management and technology domains. Before joining Info-Tech, David served as the executive director at the Ontario Universities' Application Centre. He was also the first CIO of the University of Waterloo , the first CIO of the city of Toronto , and the first CTO of the government of Ontario .

To learn more about the partnership and its benefits, visit the dedicated Info-Tech and MISA/ASIM partnership page.

For more about Info-Tech Research Group and to download the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The Canadian-owned and operated company employs over 1,300 people and produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program.

