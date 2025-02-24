Info-Tech Research Group, a Leading Tech Advisory Firm, Recognized as a 2025 Innovative HR Team by HRD Canada

Amid a highly competitive field of nominees, HRD Canada has recognized global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group for its excellence in HR innovation, talent strategy, and workforce transformation, solidifying its place among the most forward-thinking HR teams in the country.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group is proud to announce that its human resources team has been named one of HRD Canada's Innovative HR Teams for 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights HR teams that are leading the way in progressive talent management, workforce transformation, and people-centric innovation.

Info-Tech Research Group’s HR team wins HRD Canada’s 2025 Innovative HR Teams award, celebrating its cutting-edge approach to HR through technology, talent development, and workplace transformation. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

At the core of Info-Tech's success is an HR team of 27 professionals, who collectively support a global workforce of more than 1,400 employees across Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Through a combination of technology-driven process improvements, forward-thinking talent strategies, and a strong emphasis on employee experience, the team has been recognized for successfully modernizing HR operations while ensuring Info-Tech remains an employer of choice in the research and advisory sector.

"Being named an Innovative HR Team by HRD Canada is a testament to our HR team's commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing workplace," said Shawn Gibson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "From digital transformation to strategic talent development, our global team continues to redefine what HR can accomplish by staying ahead of evolving workforce needs and ensuring that our employees are set up for success. We remain committed to driving progress, and this recognition from HRD Canada affirms the impact of our efforts."

HRD Canada's Innovative HR Teams 2025 Selection Criteria

Each year, HRD Canada's Innovative HR Teams report highlights organizations that are setting new benchmarks for HR excellence. The winners are selected based on their ability to implement forward-thinking, high-impact initiatives in areas such as:

Talent management

Workforce transformation

HR technology and automation

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives

Employee engagement and retention strategies

Driving Innovation in HR

Over the past year, Info-Tech's HR team has redefined talent management and employee engagement with transformative initiatives. A standout achievement was the implementation of UKG's People Assist/Document Manager, automating key HR processes including employment verification letters, status changes, and hiring requisitions. This shift eliminated time-consuming manual tasks, processing over 2,200 requests and freeing HR professionals to focus on strategic, high-impact work.

The team also launched a revamped careers page and employer brand strategy, amplifying Info-Tech's culture and values through compelling storytelling and an enhanced candidate experience. Meanwhile, its campus hiring and co-op program strengthened early-career pipelines by forging partnerships with top universities, leading to 37 co-op hires in the past year, many of whom have transitioned to full-time roles. These innovations continue to position Info-Tech as a leader in HR excellence, ensuring a future-ready workforce.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals.

