Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas: Two More Panels Announced by Info-Tech Research Group Ahead of Highly Anticipated IT Conference

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced the addition of two high-impact panel sessions to the agenda for Info-Tech LIVE 2025, the firm's annual flagship conference taking place June 10–12 at Bellagio in Las Vegas. These sessions will bring together top-performing IT leaders and AI experts to explore the challenges and opportunities shaping IT departments today, from accelerating AI implementation to delivering exceptional technology services under pressure.

Moderated by Rob Garmaise and Geoff Nielson, the "AI Disruption – How Technology Acceleration Has Affected IT and Their Organizations" session will feature panelists who will explore recent advances in AI and share real-world examples of how these technologies are transforming enterprise operations. Attendees will learn about the organizational impact of AI projects, lessons from implementation, and how IT leaders are navigating disruption while driving measurable value. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) Moderated by Geoff Nielson, the "Lessons from Exceptional IT Leaders" panel session will highlight the strategies, projects, and approaches that define the most effective IT teams. The panel will explore how these leaders are transforming their departments, delivering services their organizations value, and setting new standards for IT leadership across sectors. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Under the theme "Transform IT. Transform everything," Info-Tech LIVE 2025 will bring thousands of technology leaders together for three days of expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative peer discussions. The event provides a platform for decision-makers to exchange ideas, explore emerging technologies, and address the rapidly shifting priorities that define the exponentially evolving IT landscape.

"IT leaders are being asked to do more than ever before, and do it faster, smarter, and with greater impact," says Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison. "These panels at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 bring together some of the most forward-thinking voices in the industry to share not just their experience but real-world insight on how to lead through change and deliver meaningful outcomes."

Newly Announced Speakers for Panel Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas:

The latest additions to Info-Tech's 2025 speaker roster bring a wealth of expertise shaped by decades of hands-on leadership, consulting, and innovation. Their sessions will offer attendees fresh perspectives on current enterprise challenges, from navigating emerging technologies and compliance demands to scaling transformation strategies and aligning IT investments with business growth.

The speakers for the two new panels include the following:

Panel 1: AI Disruption – How Technology Acceleration Has Affected IT and Their Organizations

Moderated by Rob Garmaise, VP of Artificial Intelligence Research, and Geoff Nielson, SVP of Brand, this session features executives at the forefront of AI disruption in their industries. Panelists will explore recent advances in AI and share real-world examples of how these technologies are transforming enterprise operations. Attendees will learn about the organizational impact of AI projects, lessons from implementation, and how IT leaders are navigating disruption while driving measurable value.

Panel Speakers:

Mark Allen , Principal, Sierra Nevada

, Principal, Sierra Nevada Anuradha Ganesh , Deputy Chief – Enterprise Architecture, Data, ML & AI, Metropolitan Transportation Authority

, Deputy Chief – Enterprise Architecture, Data, ML & AI, Metropolitan Transportation Authority David Tyburski , VP of Information Security and CISO, Wynn Resorts

, VP of Information Security and CISO, Wynn Resorts Michael Williamson , Executive Director, Functional CIO and Intelligent Automation Leader, Estee Lauder

Panel 2: Lessons from Exceptional IT Leaders

Moderated by Geoff Nielson, this session highlights the strategies, projects, and approaches that define the most effective IT teams. The panel will explore how these leaders are transforming their departments, delivering services their organizations value, and setting new standards for IT leadership across sectors.

Panel Speakers:

Isaac Abbs , Assistant Vice Chancellor for IT and CIO, Pima Community College

, Assistant Vice Chancellor for IT and CIO, Rita Allen , Director, Information Technology Division, Alabama Department of Revenue

, Director, Information Technology Division, Alabama Department of Revenue Jason Frame , CIO, Southern Nevada Health District

, CIO, Southern Nevada Health District Jamie D. Hornstein , North America CIO, Pro Driven Global Brands

, North America CIO, Pro Driven Global Brands Bharath Prabhakaran , VP and Chief Digital Officer, University of Cincinnati

These panel sessions are part of a broader agenda designed to equip IT executives with the practical insights and peer connections needed to lead through disruption and enable strategic growth in 2025 and beyond. Info-Tech LIVE 2025 will also include one-on-one sessions with analysts, breakout presentations, and hands-on workshops tailored to the evolving demands facing IT leaders.

Analyst Alley at Info-Tech LIVE 2025

To maximize the LIVE experience, attendees can schedule personalized appointments through Analyst Alley to discuss key challenges, evaluate roadmaps, and receive direct insights from Info-Tech's expert team. The Info-Tech LIVE 2025 mobile app will further enhance the experience by allowing attendees to build custom schedules, reserve session spots, receive updates, and connect with other IT leaders and vendors throughout the event.

For the latest details, visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas page, and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

