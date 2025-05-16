Top IT Strategies for the Financial and Professional Services Sectors in 2025: Info-Tech's Industry Best Research Released

A new report from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, identifies six research priorities that are enabling IT leaders in financial and professional services to lead digital transformation, adapt to AI disruption, enhance compliance, and drive measurable value in a rapidly shifting economy.

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - With AI reshaping professional services and financial firms navigating uncertain economic shifts, IT leaders in these sectors are being called to play a more strategic role in enabling business success. In response to these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has released a curated research report to help organizations meet the moment. The 2025 report, Info-Tech's Best Research for the Professional and Financial Services Sectors, includes actionable strategies, tools, and frameworks tailored to the industry's most urgent priorities.

According to Info-Tech's research, the financial and professional services sectors face a convergence of technology disruption, rising operational risk, and mounting pressure to deliver measurable innovation. Many organizations are moving beyond reactive IT support and redefining the role of IT as a proactive business partner. At the center of this shift is a need for smarter vendor management, more robust data strategy, and responsible AI governance.

"Financial and professional services firms are operating in high-trust environments with rising expectations for performance, transparency, and resilience," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "The research in this report is designed to help IT leaders lead through uncertainty while building the capabilities needed to stay competitive and compliant, whether that means evolving governance models, modernizing risk management, or delivering value with greater agility."

Info-Tech's top 2025 resources for the financial and professional services industries include six targeted research blueprints to help firms align IT strategy with business goals and modernize core capabilities:

Info-Tech's Best Research for the Professional and Financial Services Sectors 2025 report highlights the firm's top research blueprints that offer practical frameworks, tools, and use cases that build on each other to support strategy execution across IT functions. Collectively, they serve as a roadmap for IT leaders to strengthen governance, reduce risk, and deliver measurable outcomes in professional and financial services.

To request exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on these blueprints or to download Info-Tech's Best Research for Professional and Financial Services 2025 resource, please contact [email protected].

