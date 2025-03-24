Infinity Women Secretariat proudly opens Little Infinity Child Care Centre in St. Andrews in support of Red River Métis women and their families

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Infinity Women Secretariat (IWS), proud affiliate of the MMF, National Government of the Red River Métis, hosted the grand opening of Little Infinity Child Care Centre in St. Andrews, to help Red River Métis women and their families access high quality Red River Métis culturally-rooted early learning and childcare.

"This Little Infinity Child Care Centre has been a vision of ours for several years," said Anita Campbell, Spokeswoman for IWS. "The focus of Little Infinity is to have a place for Red River Métis children and their families to enjoy an environment immersed in our culture, language, and traditions."

The Little Infinity Child Care Centre brings to life a Red River Métis women-led childcare governance model and will join a roster of sister centres under the administration of the MMF's Early Learning and Child Care Department (ELCC), currently totalling eight, with more builds underway.

"We are proud to partner with IWS on the creation of the Little Infinity Child Care Centre," said Frances Chartrand, MMF's Minister for Early Learning and Child Care. "These sister centres will compliment our existing childcare centres and allow us to expand our overall childcare offering to Red River Métis Citizens and other members of the community, delivering culturally focused and high-quality care to the children who attend our centres."

IWS led and managed the development of Little Infinity in collaboration with the MMF's ELCC Department and the Province on Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Department.

"I'm very proud of all of our childcare centres and their ability to instill pride in our youngest Citizens," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "IWS led the charge on the development of the Little Infinity Child Care Centre in St. Andrews, and their work is outstanding. I commend Spokeswoman Campbell and her team for their hard work. I also thank Minister Chartrand for her vision in supporting all our childcare centres across our province, and supporting IWS to fulfill their vision in having a childcare centre under their administration."

The Little Infinity Child Care Centre will help IWS members by providing a culturally safe place, with mindfully planned programs centred around nurturing the wellbeing of the 'whole child'. IWS has taken great steps and pride in creating a culturally appropriate Red River Métis-centric early learning curriculum for children.

"Our 'whole child' philosophy is bringing safety and security to the children of our centre," said Minister Campbell. "We want them to experience that same feeling that we had as children, sitting around our Red River Métis kitchen tables. Little Infinity takes that concept and puts it into the context of the larger Red River Métis Community. For a Nation that has had to fight for so long to protect and advance our identity, this sense of pride is the most powerful gift we can give our children."

Infinity Women Secretariat (IWS) is a proud affiliate of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) – The National Government of the Red River Métis, with a mandate to promote, empower, and enhance the well-being of Red River Métis women and girls throughout the National Homeland of the Red River Métis.

IWS engages with over 2,400+ members, and strives to foster a sense of belonging and sisterhood for all IWS members within the Red River Métis Community.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

