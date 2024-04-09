infinitii data review software launches at Water Environment Federation Collection Systems and Stormwater Conference

Powerful new capability makes data analysts up to 75% more productive

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai", the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) has released infinitii data review – a new platform feature that empowers infinitii flowworks users with unparalleled efficiency in reviewing and editing sensor data outliers that may needlessly trigger alerts or negatively impact data model accuracy in water utility operations. The new software is being launched as senior executives from infinitii ai attend the Water Environment Federation (WEF) Collection Systems and Stormwater Conference 2024 taking place in Hartford, CT April 9-12.

"The creation of infinitii data review is the result of continuously listening to our partners and customers. We're constantly moving up the innovation curve to serve them better while positioning our company to win more competitive bids and grow our presence in key markets," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai.

The new infinitii data review feature was a direct result of working with a global engineering services firm and large urban wastewater infrastructure customer that understood infinitii flowworks' unique ability to graphically display sensor data outliers. The result is a comprehensive set of features for the visual review, flagging, and in-line editing of infinitii flowworks data all from within its graphing tool. From any time-series graph, users can transform raw sensor data into a new calculated channel, quickly removing, replacing, or altering a range or a single data point from raw data into a new "clean" channel without needing to leave the graphical visualization screen.

infinitii data review features and benefits

In the world of flow monitoring, data is collected from water infrastructure sensors on a frequent basis, creating time-series data channels in infinitii flowworks. Any data anomalies, or outliers, can be identified graphically. With infinitii data review, users examining this graphical data can now simply hover a mouse over a discrepancy and pop up a data calculation window to write any required adjustment to a new channel.

Used alongside infinitii auto QA/QC software that identifies anomalies in raw sensor data, infinitii data review boosts data analyst productivity for infinitii flowworks systems by up to 75%, and improves accuracy in data models.

With any edit, the user has the option to add a comment, or note about the action they have taken. This note is saved into an infinitii flowworks Notes channel. The user can pick from an existing notes channel, or create a new one. Notes channels can be plotted on the edited graph to indicate where the user has made changes or otherwise commented on the data.

infinitii data review's flagging mode provides quality assurance and quality control functionality, allowing datasets to be visually classified with colors and numbers. These flag values can then be incorporated into existing data calculation channels for filtering, scrubbing, and other reporting purposes. Data analysts can submit comments and notes with their changes which are stored as a new infinitii flowworks calculation channel alongside their dataset. Raw data is never be modified, and changes made during the edit process can be reverted, replaced, or discarded.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a machine learning software leader that serves water utility customers in cities and municipalities including Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Montreal, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, York Region and Los Angeles County, among others. The Company services customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Ltd.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE infinitii ai inc.

For further information: Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 778 200 2093, infinitii ai inc.