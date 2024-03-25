infinitii ai wins competitive bid with SCG Flowmetrix for Halton Region's wastewater flow monitoring program

infinitii ai software now serves a combined population of 6.6 million in the GTHA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Through a strategic partnership with SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc. ("SCG Flowmetrix"), infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) has won a one year contract for the wastewater flow monitoring program for The Regional Municipality of Halton ("Halton Region"). Halton Region has the option to renew this contract for eight additional one-year terms to supply infinitii flowworks.

"With this latest contract award, infinitii ai software now serves more than 90% of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) population, which includes the cities of Toronto, Hamilton, Markham, plus Peel, York and Halton regions," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO. "Our significant customer base in this urban area offers excellent growth potential by upselling our newest generation of machine learning products. This track record of sales success in the GTHA offers our company a strategic framework which is being applied to similar urban markets across North America, where both prospects and our customer base lies, paving the way for growth."

Halton Region is comprised of four local municipalities including the Town of Oakville, the City of Burlington, the Town of Milton and the Town of Halton Hills and is responsible for building, operating and maintaining municipal water and wastewater infrastructure for more than 627,000 residents. Its wastewater collection system covers 1,978 km of sewers, eighty-three wastewater pumping stations and over 31,000 maintenance holes.

Data collected through Halton Region's wastewater flow monitoring program assists with understanding the performance of the wastewater collection systems during both dry and wet weather conditions, supports regular calibration of the dynamic wastewater hydraulic model, which is used in the evaluation of system performance, and identifying potential areas experiencing high Inflow & Infiltration (I&I).

Trusted by a growing customer base of North America's largest Smart City water infrastructure utilities since 2014, infinitii flowworks is a powerful predictive analytics software suite that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status and sets alarms through a single interface accepting all types of data from any source.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a machine learning software leader that serves water utility customers in cities and municipalities including Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Montreal, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, York Region, Hamilton, and Los Angeles County, among others. The Company services customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

