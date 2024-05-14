infinitii ai secures contract to develop ground-breaking machine learning application that predicts impacts of adverse weather conditions

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. with its ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) has secured a strategic contract with an existing customer in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) to develop a new algorithm designed to perform predictions on wastewater levels and flow – a ground-breaking addition to the company's flagship infinitii flowworks software. The new application harnesses real-time data from sensors within wastewater systems, augmented by Gauge-Adjusted Radar Rainfall (GARR) measurements, historical sensor data, and precise weather modeling information.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with our GTHA customer to develop and deploy this cutting-edge solution," remarked Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "We believe this technology will be taken up by other Smart Cities across North America, enabling proactive responses to the increasing number of extreme weather events affecting municipal infrastructure."

Powered by machine learning algorithms, the predictive model will furnish municipal wastewater systems and regional governments with invaluable foresight into potential adverse conditions, such as system surcharges during storm events.

The company plans to roll out the new level and flow prediction feature to all infinitii flowworks customers through higher-tier subscriptions in the near future. The integration of this customer-driven level and flow prediction capability signifies a significant milestone in infinitii ai's mission to revolutionize municipal infrastructure management. As Smart Cities embrace data-driven approaches to increasing numbers of extreme storm incidents, infinitii ai remains at the forefront, applying innovation to drive resilience.

infinitii ai's commitment to innovation extends beyond this latest endeavor, with a suite of advanced predictive capabilities already incorporated into infinitii flowworks. These include Combined Sewage Overflow (CSO) prediction and automated inflow and infiltration (I&I) estimation. Leveraging machine learning models and data consolidation capabilities, infinitii flowworks serves as the cornerstone of Smart City wastewater utilities across North America.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles County, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

