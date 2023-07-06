infinitii ai enters Quebec's smart infrastructure market with machine learning analytics sales with two major customers

The Montreal Metropolitan Community and the City of Montreal choose infinitii ai

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) is proud to announce its entry into Quebec's smart infrastructure market by contracting with two new large-scale customers ­– the Montreal Metropolitan Community ("CMM") and the City of Montreal. They chose infinitii ai's machine learning software that also serves smart industry and smart city water utilities in Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, Vancouver, and Los Angeles County, among others.

CMM, which brings together 82 municipalities spread over a territory of 4,374 kms and represents 48% of Quebec's 8.6 million population, is implementing infinitii flowworks for advanced data monitoring in real time. infinitii flowworks is a powerful predictive analytics software suite that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status and sets alarms through a single interface accepting all types of data from any source.

The City of Montreal will be using infinitii qa/qc machine learning software in a pilot project to detect data anomalies. The software performs Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) on any sensor data shifts or outliers that may distort results or falsely trigger alerts. Machine learning models provide different courses of action based on data identified from sensor errors.

"By entering the Quebec market with these two new prestigious customers, we are taking an important step in bringing the benefits of AI-driven predictive analytics to my home province," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "We want to benefit smart infrastructure operations in Quebec seeking positive environmental benefits using our machine learning innovations."

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, Vancouver and Los Angeles County, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

