infinitii ai announces general availability of infinitii face pro - its Machine Learning flagship software for Smart City water infrastructure utilities

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Earlier this week Carl Data Solutions Inc. relaunched its brand as infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or "the Company") (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF). On Oct. 7, infinitii ai's new stock ticker symbol on the CSE will change from CRL to IAI. Yesterday infinitii ai announced the most ambitious software portfolio in its history, marketed under the umbrella of the infinitii dataworks platform. The Company is now officially announcing general availability of infinitii face pro, its flagship Machine Learning product, for Oct. 10.

infinitii face pro is a streaming analytics application for data transformation that allows you to add logic and algorithms for real-time processing. Users can deploy Machine Learning to manage and operationalize production-ready models for generating new data or output events such as predictions. With infinitii face pro you can build analytic models that act on sensor data or other data sources with its built-in script editor, using existing scripts from open-source libraries or ones you create.

"infinitii face pro is a game-changer for our customers and partners," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "This new product empowers them in their development and deployment of applications, provides more autonomy and offers us unlimited potential in the Smart City water infrastructure market. It also positions infinitii ai as a leading Machine Learning software provider. infinitii face pro is at the heart of our future business growth."

"What we love about infinitii face pro is that our data engineers and scientists can write Python and R scripts using their preferred development environment and then copy and paste the code into face pro and have it running system wide quickly and efficiently," said Luis Galindo, Senior Data Scientist at Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd. "This is an industry-disrupting innovation that will provide better data-driven insights for making faster, more informed decisions, particularly with real-time and forecasting applications."

Use cases for infinitii face pro include forecasting, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance and failure prediction. The types of advanced calculations easily performed with infinitii face pro include Soil and Water Integrated Model (SWIM) calculations that track and predict climate and land use change impacts at a regional scale, and Evapotranspiration (ET) calculations used to estimate soil-moisture storage based on precipitation deficit and the maximum water-holding capacity of the soil.

infinitii face pro will be showcased Oct. 10-12 in booth #6719 in the Intelligent Water and Cybersecurity Pavilion at WEFTEC 2022 in New Orleans. WEFTEC is the world's most comprehensive gathering of water quality professionals and thought leaders.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai (formerly Carl Data Solutions Inc.) has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for industrial and Smart City infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The company serves customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal, K2 Geospatial and CSL Services.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE infinitii ai inc.

For further information: Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 778 200 2093, infinitii ai inc.