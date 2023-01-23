infinitii ai and SCG Flowmetrix partner to win one of the largest flow and rainfall data delivery projects in Canada for the Region of Peel

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Through a strategic partnership with SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc. ("SCG Flowmetrix"), infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI), (FSE: 7C5), (OTC: CDTAF) has made the first sale of its infinitii flowworks pro Machine Learning software as part of the project for the Region of Peel, Ontario. This represents a record transaction for infinitii ai as part of the SCG Flowmetrix contract to provide Consulting Services for Flow and Rainfall Data Delivery.

The Region of Peel provides water and wastewater services to 1.5 million residents and over 175,000 businesses in the City of Brampton, City of Mississauga and Town of Caledon, Ontario, and handles 240 billion litres of water per year, equivalent to 263 Olympic swimming pools each day, through 3,723 kms of pipe.

"We've been working with infinitii ai since 2016 starting with the City of Toronto on Sewer and Rainfall monitoring projects," said Sam Mills, Vice President at SCG Flowmetrix. "As our partnership expanded we noted infinitii ai's R&D push into Machine Learning, with the ability to deliver highly accurate and insightful flow measurement-related data for capacity assessments, inflow and infiltration studies, and water loss control."

"infinitii ai's record sale to the Region of Peel is evidence of our strengthened partnership with SCG Flowmetrix. The highly complementary combination of our cutting-edge software with their advanced engineering technology and consulting services has resulted in this win. This sales achievement is a precursor for 2023 and validation of the new AI-driven product portfolio for water infrastructure projects," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai.

Launched in mid-October at the WEFTEC 2022 water industry tradeshow in New Orleans, infinitii flowworks pro offers infinitii ai's most advanced Machine Learning capabilities including infinitii face pro, a streaming analytics application for data transformation that allows users to add logic and algorithms for real-time processing and operationalizing production-ready models generating new data or output events including predictions.

The Region of Peel is also deploying infinitii auto qa/qc to perform Quality Assurance and Quality Control on any sensor data outliers that may distort results or trigger false alerts, and infinitii auto i&i for detailed analysis of storm events. As of February 2023, infinitii flowworks pro will be operational in one of Canada's fastest-growth municipalities.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S and Canada, infinitii ai (formerly Carl Data Solutions Inc.) has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The company services customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial and Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

About Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc.

Based in Concord, ON, SCG Flowmetrix is a solutions-based company, providing field services and enabling public works departments and consulting engineers to capture highly accurate flow measurement-related data for capacity assessments, inflow and infiltration studies, water loss control, metering calibration, preventative and reactive maintenance requirements, installation and commissioning of new equipment, and engineering consultation and services.

SCG Flowmetrix offers extensive experience in the installation of a diverse range of flow monitoring equipment and primary flow measurement devices (weirs/flumes) for sanitary, storm, combined sewer, and combined sewer overflow applications. A core Flowmetrix strength is assessing the suitability of a site for flow measurement and selecting optimum primary and secondary measurement devices adapted for challenging site situations. Visit www.scgflowmetrix.com to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE infinitii ai inc.

For further information: Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, infinitii ai inc., [email protected], +1 778 200 2093