INEO Partners with US-Based Ad Platforms

SURREY, BC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), announces the signing of new strategic partnerships with several prominent US-based advertising platforms and the setting up of Private Marketplace (PMP) deals with leading Demand Side Platforms (DSPs). These partnerships mark another significant milestone for the INEO Retail Media Division's commitment to providing innovative advertising solutions and driving results for clients.

The newly formed partnerships INEO has signed are with AdXcelerant and LoopTV while the PMPs were set up with The Trade Desk and Quotient. The partnerships, signed in April of this year, will allow INEOs network to accept and display Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) and Connected TV (CTV) ad content from the Company's partners, enhancing INEO's reach and capabilities across an expanded set of digital advertising channels. The PMP deals allow the largest DSPs to send advertising directly into the INEO US retail store network programmatically. By joining forces with these industry-leading platforms, INEO is poised to deliver additional value to its clients and empower them to achieve their advertising and marketing objectives with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to announce these strategic partnerships, which represent a significant step forward for INEO and our clients," stated Kyle Hall, INEO's CEO. "The rapid progress INEO Retail Media has made since we formed the division 100 days ago is tremendous. The relationships we have forged, and the agreements we have signed, have enhanced our media business and charts a clear roadmap of increasing ad revenue with our growing base of US-based systems. These collaborations underscore our dedication to innovation and our commitment to providing best-in-class advertising solutions which drive real business results."

"We are excited to collaborate with our new partners and leverage their expertise and resources to further enhance our platform and deliver even greater value to our clients," added Salim Tharani, Managing Director of INEO Retail Media. "Together, we are poised to revolutionize the way businesses approach in-store digital marketing and drive success in today's competitive retail media landscape."

Explore the unique offerings and retail partnerships at www.ineoretailmedia.com .

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: (TSXV: INEO ; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

